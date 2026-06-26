TRADE: Toronto Maple Leafs Send Goaltender to Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have recently acquired Samuel Ersson from the Philadelphia Flyers, but his time with the organization is already over.

The Maple Leafs have announced that they have traded Ersson to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

With the Maple Leafs having goalie Dennis Hildeby looking ready for the NHL, it seemed possible that they would move on from Ersson after they acquired him. Now, they have done just that with this move.

Ersson will now serve as the Senators’ backup goalie to Linus Ullmark. The 26-year-old netminder will be looking to bounce back in Ottawa after posting an .870 save percentage and a 3.12 goals-against average in 33 games this past season with the Flyers.