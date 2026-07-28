Maple Leafs Urged to Acquire Rangers Promising Young Defender

The Toronto Maple Leafs have undoubtedly had an eventful offseason. They have added multiple new players to their roster, including Darren Raddysh, Sergei Bobrovsky, Colton Sissons, Jack Roslovic, Brandon Duhaime, Nick Paul, Teddy Blueger, and Emil Andrae. They also, of course, selected Gavin McKenna with the first-overall pick of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Yet, as busy as the Maple Leafs have been this offseason, it is fair to wonder if they could look to add another player or two before the start of the season to solidify their roster.

Because of this, the Maple Leafs are now being viewed as a potential fit for an interesting defenseman from the New York Rangers.

In a recent article for The Leafs Nation, Alex Hobson urged the Maple Leafs to try to bring in Rangers defenseman Scott Morrow, whether that is through waivers or a trade.

“The Leafs will need some depth on the back end. Despite the addition of Darren Raddysh and the return of Chris Tanev, the latter has durability issues, and if the former gets hurt, the Leafs lose arguably their best puck-mover,” Hobson wrote. “Morrow would be able to aid in the role, and he’s young enough that there could be some more to his game beyond the seventh defenceman he’s currently poised to be in Manhattan.”

When noting that Morrow is a young defenseman who has shown promise in the AHL, it would certainly make sense for the Maple Leafs to try to bring him in.

Rangers’ Scott Morrow Would Be Worth Taking a Chance on for the Maple Leafs

With the Maple Leafs being in a retool, Morrow is exactly the kind of young defenseman with good upside that they should consider taking a gamble on. If he took that next step in Toronto and became an impactful NHL offensive defenseman, he would be a strong addition to the Maple Leafs’ roster.

When looking at what Morrow has done in the AHL, there is reason to believe that he can still hit another level. During this past season with the Hartford Wolf Pack, he posted five goals and 19 points. However, more notably, he recorded 13 goals and 39 points in 52 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves just back in 2024-25. With this, he could be a player worth considering for Toronto, especially if he ends up hitting waivers.

Morrow was also a star during his collegiate career with the University of Massachusetts. In 109 career NCAA games, he recorded 28 goals, 66 assists, and 94 points. These numbers only show his offensive potential further.

In 45 career NHL games split between the Carolina Hurricanes and Rangers, he has recorded one goal and 12 points. His best NHL season so far was in 2024-25 with Carolina, where he scored a goal and recorded five assists. While he has not broken out yet, it is fair to wonder if he could change that if given a fresh start on a team like the Leafs.

Rangers’ Morrow Could Be a Regular in Maple Leafs’ Lineup

While Morrow struggled to get consistent playing time with the Rangers last season, that could change if he ended up on the Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs have a clear spot to fight for on the right side of their bottom pairing, and Morrow could create some competition for a defenseman like Andrae.

Morrow would also give Toronto another option for their second power-play unit if he took that next step. With all of this, there could be a good match here for the Maple Leafs if the opportunity presents itself.