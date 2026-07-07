Former Maple Leafs Rival Joins Toronto’s Coaching Staff

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a massive summer already, and with the No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna joining the team, they used that to add to a roster that was a major letdown in 2025/26 despite many believing they could once again be genuine post-season threats.

After finishing with the 28th worst record in the National Hockey League, the team have added Sergei Bobrovksy, Jack Roslovic, Darren Raddysh and others to the roster, and ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, they’re expected to bounce back in a big way. Despite all the signings cooling down after the initial free agency burst, the team haven’t stopped shocking the world, with the latest announcement being one that no Maple Leafs fan ever though that they would see.

Daniel Alfreddson Joins the Toronto Maple Leafs

After spending 17 seasons as a bitter rival of the Toronto Maple Leafs with the Ottawa Senators, including a fierce series of wars in the Battle of Ontario that included four post-season series in the early 2000’s, Daniel Alfredsson has shocked the hockey world, with Elliotte Friedman announcing that he has signed on to become the associate Head Coach with the Maple Leafs.

Following his retirement from the NHL back in 2013/14 with the Detroit Red Wings, Alfredsson has been in many different roles, but most notably, he’s been behind the bench in Ottawa for the past three seasons, but now, he’s moved on to what he (and many others) may see as a better role with the Maple Leafs.

Sure, Alfredsson was teammates with current Maple Leafs Executive Advisor Mats Sundin with the Swedish national team, but with so much bitter hatred between Alfredsson, the Senators and the Maple Leafs, it’s a shock to many to see him joining what those in Ottawa see as the rival organization.

Toronto Maple Leafs Hoping for a Turnaround in 2026/27

Last year, the Maple Leafs had to watch former winger Mitch Marner make it to the Stanley Cup Finals, and after his departure, the team had a horror run with injury and inconsistency, but with a team that’s still led by Auston Matthews, William Nylander and the potential breakout star in McKenna, hopes are high for the coming season.

The addition of Alfredsson to the coaching staff won’t be enough alone to turn things around, but with John Chayka in the General Manager role and Jim Hiller in the Head Coach role, the belief is that 2026/27 can be a turning point for an organization that’s struggled to go deep in the post-season for decades now. However, the 53-year-old is going to add a battle-hardened, playoff mentality to a team that’s struggled to find that in the ‘Core Four’ era that came to an end last season, and if all of their additions on the ice can help them find what could make them a success, then the addition of Alfredsson to the coaching staff can only be seen as a positive for the Toronto Maple Leafs.