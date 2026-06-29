Sergei Bobrovsky ‘Makes a Lot of Sense’ For Toronto, Says Insider

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes that free-agent goalie Sergei Bobrovsky “makes a lot of sense” for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bobrovsky’s seven-year, $70 million contract with the Florida Panthers is up, and on July 1, he will hit the free-agent market seeking his next deal.

While a possible reunion with Florida cannot be completely ruled out, so far the team has not met his reported asking price, which is said to be a six- or seven-year contract for $42 million.

The Maple Leafs, however, have the cap space to offer Bobrovsky at least a short-term deal at potentially a higher number, and Friedman thinks there is a very real chance that Toronto gets him this summer.

Elliotte Friedman Believes Toronto is in the Mix for Sergei Bobrovsky

Speaking on “The Fan Hockey Show” on Monday, Friedman explained why he thinks Toronto makes sense as Bobrovsky’s next destination if he leaves Florida.

“I always assume there’s a chance that Florida could circle back, but I don’t think that his ask has really dropped,” Friedman said.

“You know what my feeling is. Toronto makes a lot of sense for him and them. And they have space. They have guys who know him. (Anthony) Stolarz, (Steven) Lorentz. Lorentz was a shooter. I’ve been wondering about this for a couple of weeks. I just don’t know what the contract’s going to be.”

John Chayka Promises to Be Aggressive in Free Agency

Maple Leafs GM John Chayka has promised the team will be aggressive in free agency, and stealing away the division rival Panthers’ starting goalie in Bobrovsky would certainly qualify as an aggressive move.

Although he is 37 and is coming off a down year for the Cats, Bobrovsky is still one of the best goalies in the league. He has won two Stanley Cups, and he has also won two Vezina Trophies as the league’s top goaltender, so he has proven himself in this league for a long time.

With the Maple Leafs looking to upgrade their goaltending during this offseason, don’t be surprised at all if Chayka makes a big swing and brings in the best free-agent goalie on the market this summer.

With a potential goalie tandem next season of Bobrovsky and Stolarz with Dennis Hildeby in the No. 3 spot, the Maple Leafs’ goaltending would look very solid on paper. Now, let’s see if the Maple Leafs and Bobrovsky can come together on a deal.