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Toronto Maple Leafs Reveal Sergei Bobrovsky Decision vs Senators

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Sergei Bobrovsky
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Toronto Maple Leafs reveal Sergei Bobrovsky decision before first game against the Ottawa Senators.

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue their new NHL season with Saturday night hockey against the Ottawa Senators. They opened the season with a loss to the Montreal Canadiens, but redeemed themselves with a win over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night. Prior to puck drop against the Senators, they revealed a decision regarding Sergei Bobrovsky.

Tonight’s game against the Senators is scheduled for 5:00 PM Mountain Time, 7:00 PM Eastern Time. The game will be available to watch on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

Toronto Maple Leafs Reveal Sergei Bobrovsky Decision Versus The Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators v Toronto Maple Leafs
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 23: Tim Stützle #18 of the Ottawa Senators scores against Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period during preseason game action at Scotiabank Arena on September 23, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

During their optional morning skate on Saturday, the Maple Leafs tipped their hand for who would be starting Saturday’s game.

“As the optional skate begins here Sergei Bobrovsky is in the home net and is the projected starter against Ottawa tonight,” David Alter of The Hockey News reported on Saturday morning.

In addition to that, at Friday’s practice, they revealed the potential line combinations:

“Marchenko – Matthews – Roslovic, McKenna – Tavares – Nylander, Cowan – Paul – Sissons, Duhaime – Blueger – Groulx, MacEwen, McCabe – Tanev, Rielly – Raddysh, Ekman-Larsson – Stecher, Blankenburg, Bobrovsky-Stolarz,” Mark Masters of TSN reported on Friday.

Bobrovsky is a 38-year-old goaltender who played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Florida Panthers before signing with the Maple Leafs this past July.

Looking At Sergei Bobrovsky

Boston Bruins v Florida Panthers
GettySUNRISE, FLORIDA – APRIL 02: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers reacts after defeating the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena on April 02, 2026 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Bobrovsky is a Vezina and Stanley Cup-winning goaltender who signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Maple Leafs on July 1st, 2026.

While Bobrovsky has already started one game for the Maple Leafs, he has been a solid goalie over the last couple of seasons.

Last season, he had a down year, finishing with a 27-23-1 record in 52 games. Additionally, Bobrovsky recorded a 3.07 goals-against average (GAA), an .877 save percentage (SV%), and four shutouts.

However, the 2023-24 season was arguably his best with the Panthers, backed by six shutouts, a 2.37 GAA, and a .915 SV%.

One way or another, the Maple Leafs should have a formidable goaltending tandem, in fact, the tandem that brought the Panthers their first of back-to-back Stanley Cups.

You can see the vision; now let’s see how it continues in Game 3 of the season.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Maple Leafs Reveal Sergei Bobrovsky Decision vs Senators

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