Sergei Bobrovsky ‘Real Game Changer’ For Maple Leafs, Says GM

New Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is a “real game changer” for the franchise, said GM John Chayka.

The Maple Leafs signed Bobrovsky to a three-year, $21 million contract on July 1 to become the team’s new starting goalie, with Anthony Stolarz in place as his backup. The Maple Leafs then traded away third-string goalie Dennis Hildeby to the Tampa Bay Lightning with a pair of draft picks for Nick Paul to clear a spot on their roster.

With Bobrovsky now in place as the team’s new starter, Chayka believes the Maple Leafs are in a great spot with a goalie who he believes could go down as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

John Chayka Calls Sergei Bobrovsky a ‘Real Game Changer’

Speaking to the media after signing Bobrovsky and a slew of other free agents on July 1, Chayka praised Bobrovsky and conveyed how excited he is for the two-time Stanley Cup winner and two-time Vezina Trophy winner to be joining the Maple Leafs.

“Sergei’s a real game changer for us in terms of the stability, the consistency, the durability. Obviously, the resume speaks for itself. Possibly ends up being the best in that position of all time. To be able to secure a player like that for this team that’s looking to break through, we feel like it was the right player at the right time, not just on the ice, but certainly off the ice. The mentorship, the professionalism, again, the championship pedigree. We thought about it from all different angles, the full package,” Chayka said.

“It just made a lot of sense. You always have your own opinions, but actually to be able to land a player of that caliber, he’s looking to win, so I think it says a lot about the organization, says a lot about the ownership, and a lot about the player leadership. He really believes in these guys, which is great.”

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Maple Leafs Turn to Stanley Cup Goalie Tandem

With Bobrovsky now on the Maple Leafs, the team actually has the same goaltending tandem that the Florida Panthers won with in 2024, when Stolarz was Bobrovsky’s backup in Sunrise.

Now that the two goalies are reunited in Toronto, the Maple Leafs truly believe that they have as good a chance as any team in the league to win the Stanley Cup, something that has eluded the Maple Leafs’ franchise since 1967, the last time they hoisted the cup.

With Bobrovsky in the crease for Toronto, they have arguably their best goalie in two decades since Hockey Hall of Famer Ed Belfour was minding the net for the Maple Leafs. This is a massive move for Chayka and the Maple Leafs, and one that they truly believe can be the missing piece necessary to make a deep run to the Stanley Cup Finals.

It also doesn’t hurt that the Maple Leafs stole away Bobrovsky from the Panthers, an Atlantic Division rival that replaced him with Jacob Markstrom in a trade earlier this week.