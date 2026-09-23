The Toronto Maple Leafs made several additions to their roster this offseason after failing to miss the playoffs for the first time in ten seasons, with none being larger than two-time Stanley Cup champion Sergei Bobrovsky.

On July 1st, Bobrovsky signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Maple Leafs after he was not successful when working out a new contract with the Florida Panthers. The 38-year-old netminder had the worst save percentage and goals-against average of his career thus far; however, most of that can be attributed to the Panthers finishing 25th in the NHL.

Over the opening days of training camp, Bobrovsky has shared his excitement about joining the Maple Leafs with this statement, catching the eye of many fans.

Sergei Bobrovsky’s Comments on Being in Toronto

“We haven’t seen the winter for seven years, so we’re excited about that. The kids are going to see the snow a lot, so yeah, it will be interesting.” Bobrovsky said on Tuesday.

Throughout the past seven seasons, Bobrovsky has spent his time in the Sunshine State and helped the Panthers win back-to-back Stanley Cups. Since arriving in Toronto, the Novokuznetsk native has received high praise from many of the players and hockey operations staff all over the organization.

“IHaving Bob, It’s an absolute treat, I’m not gonna lie. I was so excited when we signed him, and just to be around him. I mean, the stories, the hype around him and just the professional that he is and how he looks after himself, just his focus, it’s extremely impressive. And I couldn’t be happier to have him on our side.” Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews said to the media.

High Praise Throughout the Maple Leafs Organization

The praise continued from head coach Jim Hiller, acknowledging how valuable his presence could mean to the locker room heading into the season.

“It’s really hard to describe. You watch different athletes at the pinnacle of their sport winning championships, and he fits that bill. Beyond playing as well as he has and having the career he’s had, he’s a champion. He’s such a humble guy and so dedicated to being a professional athlete, a goaltender, and a champion.” Hiller said to the Toronto media on Tuesday.

“We’ve all, and I would include myself in that, just really enjoyed being around him. He’s got a great presence to him. But mark my words: He’s a fierce competitor. He’s a gentleman, and he’ll treat you with respect, but inside, this guy is doing everything he can to win. It’s just great to have him around.” Hiller later added.

With the Maple Leafs reuniting the Panthers 2o23 duo in the crease between Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz, the Toronto fans are going to be hoping for some returning magic between the two goaltenders. It will be interesting to see how Hiller and goaltending coach Curtis Sanford manage their time in the Maple Leafs net. With Bobrovsky now up an age, and with Stolarz dealing with injuries throughout his career, the Maple Leafs are certainly taking a gamble.

Bobrovsky and the Maple Leafs continue training camp as they face the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday in another split-squad contest, before opening night on September 29th against the Montreal Canadiens.