Maple Leafs’ Sergei Bobrovsky Sends Message To Panthers

As part of their massive overhaul of their organization during the offseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs managed to pry away Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky from the divisional rival Florida Panthers.

Bobrovsky, who was unable to come to terms on a new agreement to remain with the Panthers, signed a three-year, $21 million contract to join the Maple Leafs, who become the fourth NHL club that he’s suited up for in his career.

And while he’s looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead in Toronto, he was sure to send a shoutout to his now-former club on the way out.

Toronto Maple Leafs Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky Bids Goodbye To The Florida Panthers

Bobrovsky, who signed with the Panthers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019, bid farewell to the club that he helped win the Stanley Cup in consecutive seasons.

He wrote the following message on Instagram:

“Two cups behind us, so many beautiful moments in Florida and most importantly the love and support of the fans. May this new phase bring even more victories, bright moments and people who will love and support you as genuinely. Thank you for everything, Florida. And may there be many more great victories ahead!”

The fans soon began responding with messages of thanks for what he was able to accomplish during his time with the Panthers.

One fan wrote, “As a fan, I will follow you anywhere to support you – even to the dark, depths of Toronto. I do not support the Leafs – only my favorite goalie. We’ll miss you in Florida 😿”

Another fan said, “Thank you Bob, for bringing two Stanley Cup championships to South Florida, this Panthers fan waited 22 years to see the Cats win it all. I cannot wait to see your jersey hanging in the rafters some day.”

“Thank you for everything Bob! I have so many amazing memories of watching you here and one is high fiving you during our first Cup parade! Such an epic moment. Chanting your name, watching you make amazing saves and celebrating each win the team has really cemented my love for hockey and you are one of the main reasons for that. The March 6th game in 2027 was the first set of tickets I bought this season. I want to be there to welcome you back home!!! South Florida is going to miss you so much but always ALWAYS remember… Panthers Prowl forever!! 72 will be in the rafters one day!” exclaimed another fan.

Finally, this fan said, “You and the Stanley Cup will always have a place in South Florida Bobrovsky… best of luck to you and your family.”

Sergei Bobrovsky Signed With The Maple Leafs

Bobrovsky, who started his career with the Philadelphia Flyers, would later be dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets prior to the 2012-13 campaign. He would help lead the Blue Jackets to their first-ever postseason series victory in 2019, a shocking sweep of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He then signed a seven year contract with the Panthers in 2019, and later helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final in three straight seasons; they won in 2024 and 2025, both times beating the Edmonton Oilers.