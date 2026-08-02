Sidney Crosby to Maple Leafs Possible After Surprising Hire?

A seemingly overlooked narrative this offseason is that Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will be heading into the final year of his contract extension. That’s something the Toronto Maple Leafs should keep an eye on.

The Maple Leafs actually took a proactive step in paving the way for Crosby to come to Toronto by hiring his former trainer, Andy O’Brien. The addition doesn’t necessarily mean that a trade is imminent.

But if Sidney Crosby were to consider a move, wouldn’t joining a familiar face make the transition easier?

It certainly would. And this season might just be the right time for a transition.

Crosby signed the two-year deal in September of 2024 to squash all speculation about his potential departure.

But time flies, and now the Penguins face the same situation as they did two summers ago. Crosby, 38, could be staring at free agency next summer. And that prospect may prompt the Penguins to do something about it.

Now, to be clear, there’s no indication that Sidney Crosby might be on the trade block. But would that change if the Penguins completely fall apart this upcoming season? Pittsburgh was a surprise last season by making the playoffs when no one really picked them to get that far.

The surprising season led to Evgeni Malkin returning for another go-around. But if the Penguins run out of gas, would Crosby to the Maple Leafs become a reality?

The answer to that question is: It depends.

Sidney Crosby to Maple Leafs Depends on Toronto

The likelihood of Sidney Crosby joining the Maple Leafs depends on no one else but the team itself.

If the Leafs get off to a roaring start and really look like a playoff contender, Toronto would suddenly become an attractive destination for potential trade targets.

That could include Crosby. While Crosby doesn’t need another Stanley Cup ring, wouldn’t the prospect of ending his career in Toronto, hoisting a Cup, be something truly worthy of legends?

As appealing as that may sound, the Maple Leafs would need to prove they’re for real. Otherwise, what incentive would Sidney Crosby have to join the Maple Leafs?

Still, it’s interesting to ponder how hiring Crosby’s former trainer could impact his decision to leave the Penguins.

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Crosby Trade to Any Team Unlikely at this Point

In general, a Sidney Crosby to any team, not just the Maple Leafs, is highly unlikely at this point. It would take a massive planetary alignment for such a trade to actually happen.

While it’s not impossible, it’s not really likely. Yes, anything is possible. But it’s important to be realistic.

That’s why the odds of a Crosby trade happening now are low. But that’s something that could change soon enough. With so many moving parts, a potential Sidney Crosby deal would have to fall into place one piece at a time.

But there’s one final thing to keep in mind: The Penguins know they’re on the precipice of a rebuild. The organization is hoping to squeeze one last playoff run out of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang before tearing everything down and starting over from scratch.