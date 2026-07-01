Maple Leafs Reportedly Sign 21-Goal Scorer to Bolster Offense

The Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly made an addition to their offense.

Toronto reportedly signed winger Jack Roslovic as free agency opens, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

“Hearing Jack Roslovic to Toronto. 2 x $4M,” Friedman wrote on X.

Roslovic skated in 69 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season, recording 21 goals and 15 assists for 36 points. The year prior, he had 22 goals and 17 assists for 39 points in 81 games with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Roslovic can be a middle-six forward for Toronto and add some secondary scoring to the lineup, which is a need. He’s been in the NHL since the 2016-17 season and has skated in 595 career games, recording 123 goals and 173 assists for 296 points.

Roslovic did play with Auston Matthews at the US National Development Program, so he does have some chemistry with the Leafs captain.

Maple Leafs Planned to Add Depth

Toronto has star players, so entering the offseason, the goal for the Maple Leafs was to add depth players.

Maple Leafs GM John Chayka said the goal was to add more depth to the roster.

“It is depth, for the most part. There are a few holes we have, but we are going to be really focused on the depth early and see if we can round out the roster,” Chayka said before the NHL Draft. “Again, there are some bigger swings we’ll take and look at some things, but ultimately, it is a two-sided marketplace. There are some smart agents out there who are trying to maximize the value for their players as well. We are going to be disciplined in the marketplace and make sure we do our best to make the team the best possible.”

Roslovic helps fill the depth role that Chayka wanted, as he can provide some secondary scoring. Where he will play in the Maple Leafs lineup is unclear, but he can likely play anywhere in the top-nine.

Roslovic Proved Doubters Wrong

Roslovic had to prove the doubters wrong last season as he didn’t sign until October.

Despite scoring 22 goals with the Hurricanes, Roslovic didn’t have much interest, which was a surprise, so he was glad to get a chance with the Oilers.

“I’m here now. I want to focus on being here, playing well, and doing what I bring from a hockey standpoint. That’s where the focus is now,” Roslovic said. … “This summer was the summer, and we’re onwards and upwards.

“It wasn’t fun, but Stan [Bowman] always had interest, so it’s great to be a place where you’re wanted and a place where you see yourself succeeding. It’s great for me, and I’m just excited to be with the team and get going.”

Roslovic was able to prove he’s still an effective NHL player and has now gotten a two-year deal with the Maple Leafs.