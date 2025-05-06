Doctor Speculates Serious Injury for Maple Leafs’ Anthony Stolarz

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie Anthony Stolarz left Game 1 against the Florida Panthers on a stretcher after exiting the game.

Stolarz was hit in the head early in the game with a puck. Then, in the second period, Stolarz was hit in the head by Sam Bennett, with no penalty on the play. After some time, he skated to the bench and threw up, which forced him out of the game.

After the Maple Leafs held on for a 5-4 win, NHL insider Chris Johnston reported he left the game on a stretcher to go to the hospital.

“Anthony Stolarz was taken out of Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher during the third period of tonight’s game, per sources,” Johnston wrote.

Stolarz ended up making 8 saves on 9 shots for a .889 SV% as he played in 30:12 before leaving the game.

Doctor Speculates Concussion for Stolarz

After the game ended, Doctor Chris Nowinski, who is also the founder of Concussion Legacy Foundation, gave his thoughts on the incident.

Nowinski believes Stolarz actually suffered a concussion from the shot early in the game.

“Anthony Stolarz likely suffered a first #concussion 5 minutes into the game when he took a puck to face that knocked his mask off. 25 seconds after the hit he did a SHAAKE (Spontaneous Headshake after a Kinematic Event) which predicts concussion 72% of the time,” Nowniski wrote.

The doctor then pointed out that Stolarz vomited at the bench, which is a concussion symptom and a sign that someone needs to go to the emergency room ASAP.

“When I initially posted on Anthony Stolarz I didn’t know they initially left him in for more than two minutes until he started vomiting on the bench. We need to do better. PSA: If you vomit multiple times after a brain injury, get to the emergency room,” Nowinski added.

Stolarz is in the first year of his two-year, $5 million deal with the Maple Leafs. He took over the starting job for the Maple Leafs and helped Toronto win the Atlantic Division and the first round.

This season, Stolarz went 21-8-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .926 SV%.

Maple Leafs Expected Tough Series Against Panthers

Toronto entered its second-round series as underdogs against the Panthers.

The Maple Leafs were playing the reigning Stanley Cup champions and knew their hands would be full.

“It’s going to be another tough series,” Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews said. “It’s the defending champs, back-to-back Cup Finals, it’s going to be hard. We’ve got to reset and do our homework and rest up. Do what we can. Go in there with confidence and go in there with pushback.”

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube, meanwhile, knew Florida plays mean but felt like Toronto could match them.

“Are they mean? They play a hard game, I agree,” Berube said. “They forecheck hard, they’re physical, they’re in your face the whole game. I don’t necessarily think it’s mean… We’re a physical team too. And we have to be physical ourselves. We have to initiate as much as possible. You’re going to get banged around and they’re going to come at you. And they’re going to hit you, and that’s just part of it.”

The Maple Leafs won Game 1 by a score of 5-4 to take a 1-0 series lead. Game 2 is set for May 7 at 7 p.m. ET.