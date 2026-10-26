Maple Leafs May Soon Face Surprising Morgan Rielly Decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs made multiple meaningful changes under the leadership of general manager John Chayka, who took over the executive responsibilities from the fired Brad Treliving.

Not only has Chayka completely revamped Toronto’s coaching staff and front office, but he’s also made several consequential changes on the ice, both in additions and subtractions of key players.

One player who had heavily been involved in trade rumors that remains in place for now is veteran defenseman Morgan Rielly, who has been stepping up his game in the absence of the injured Chris Tanev.

But not surprisingly, Rielly’s name has once again come up in trade rumors from a notable NHL Insider.

Toronto Maple Leafs Defenseman Morgan Rielly Pops Up Again In Trade Rumors

Recently, NHL Insider Nick Kypreos reported that if the Maple Leafs were to make another move on the defensive side of the puck, it would make sense for Rielly to be included in the transaction.

“If the Leafs do add a defenceman, [Morgan Rielly] could be the piece included to make the money work,” Kypreos said on Sportsnet.

In the meantime, Chayka said that just because the club is looking to upgrade the defense, it won’t necessarily require a trade.

“It’s been discussed much, but I think there’s no doubt we need to improve our defensive play overall to reach our ultimate goals,” Chayka said via The Athletic. “But I don’t think that transaction is necessarily always the way to improve.”

However, he kept the door open to such a move if he felt it was ultimately necessary.

“We’ve seen a lot of progress organically with all of that. My job is always to look to improve the team if possible and we’ll continue to evaluate the market and see if there’s an opportunity,” Chayka said.

Morgan Rielly Was Heavily Involved In Trade Rumors

All throughout last season and the subsequent summer, Rielly’s name was at the forefront of trade rumors, and was even listed as a possible return in a potential deal for now-former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, who was traded to the San Jose Sharks instead.

So far this season, Rielly, who has four years left on his contract with a $7.5 million cap hit, has played in 13 games and has nine assists.