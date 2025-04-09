Maple Leafs’ $77 Million Forward Gives Bleak Update on Pending Free Agency

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward John Tavares still isn’t focused on free agency, despite him being a free agent on July 1.

Tavares is in the final year of his seven-year, $77 million deal with the Maple Leafs. Tavares is having one of the best years of his career, which should help him get more money in free agency.

However, Tavares has made it clear he wants to return to Toronto. But, with no deal still done, Tavares says he doesn’t care as his focus is on his play and the upcoming playoffs.

“Year 16, I’ve done very well in the league financially,” Tavares said. “There will come a time when it’ll get addressed, and it’ll get taken care of. So, I just go out and enjoy playing.”

As Tavares says, he remains confident a deal will get done, so his focus remains on his play. This season, Tavares has recorded 37 goals and 34 assists for 71 points in 70 games.

With Tavares having a star year, he will be in line for a big contract, but he isn’t focused on any of that.

Maple Leafs Coach Praises Tavares

Tavares has been a star player for the Maple Leafs this season.

The center has played a key offensive and defensive role as well as being a leader. In his first year as Maple Leafs coach, Craig Berube has been blown away by Tavares.

“As a coach, you love it. You love a player like that,” Berube said. “You love his professionalism and the mindset he has day in and day out. He’s almost like having another coach around, asking what his thoughts are. When I watch John, it’s just the preparation daily. It never changes. It’s always his routine that allows him to be successful at a later age.”

Tavares has been a crucial member of the Maple Leafs roster this season, and Berube is glad to be able to coach him.

His teammate and linemate Max Domi, meanwhile, also had a ton of praise for Tavares.

“Johnny’s just on another planet right now,” Domi says. “Everything he touches goes in. It’s great to see. He’s one of the hardest-working guys I’ve ever played with, so it’s great to see him get rewarded.”

Tavares left the New York Islanders for the Maple Leafs in the 2018 free agency.

Tavares Hopes to Stay in Toronto

Entering this season, many wondered if this would be the last season Tavares plays in Toronto.

However, after the star year, many fans are hoping Tavares re-signs. Tavares has also made it clear he wants to remain with his hometown team.

“Aside from not being able to help bring a Stanley Cup here, it’s been everything I could hope for,” Tavares said to NHL.com. “In fact, it’s been even better than I thought, to be honest… I’ve said it before, I would love to stay and hope it works out,” he said. “I think that’s, that’s my goal and my intention.”

But before Tavares re-signs, he and the Maple Leafs have the Stanley Cup as the goal this season.

“Winning the Cup here remains the goal,” he said. “That’s never changed. It would be a dream fulfilled for a lot of us.”

Toronto is 47-26-4 and atop the Atlantic Division.