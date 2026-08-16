Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Lands Rangers Former 20-Goal Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be an interesting team to watch between now and the start of the 2026-27 season. While they have added several new players to their roster this summer, it is fair to wonder if they could look to make more moves before the start of the season.

One area that the Maple Leafs could look to continue to revamp is their forward group. When looking at their current roster, they could use another winger to solidify their bottom six.

When looking at potential trade candidates around the NHL, New York Rangers forward Taylor Raddysh stands out as an intriguing target for the Maple Leafs to consider. He would provide them with a bit more forward depth and could be a good fit on a retooling team like the Maple Leafs. It would also make for a cool story, as the Maple Leafs signed his brother, Darren Raddysh, earlier this offseason.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Maple Leafs acquire Raddysh from the Rangers in a late-summer move.

Maple Leafs Get:

Taylor Raddysh

2027 Seventh-Round Pick

Rangers Get:

Steven Lorentz

2028 Fifth-Round Pick

With this move, the Maple Leafs would be adding a new winger in their group who has the potential to provide them with a bit more secondary offensive production. The Rangers, on the other hand, would get a veteran forward in Lorentz who could boost their fourth line and a draft pick.

Rangers’ Taylor Raddysh Would Be Interesting Bounce-Back Candidate for Maple Leafs to Target

Raddysh’s past success would make him an intriguing player for the Maple Leafs to take a chance on. The 6-foot-2 winger showed promise during the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Blackhawks, as he set career highs with 20 goals and 37 points in 78 games. He then followed that up by scoring seven goals and recording a career-high 20 assists during the 2024-25 season with the Washington Capitals.

With past numbers like these, Raddysh has shown that he can provide decent secondary offensive production when playing at his best. While his numbers were a bit down this season with the Rangers (nine goals and 19 points in 68 games), his previous campaigns show that he could have the potential to heat back up. Perhaps joining the Maple Leafs and getting the chance to play with his brother could help him do just that.

Raddysh Would Be a Low-Risk Addition for the Maple Leafs

When noting that Raddysh has an easily affordable $1.5 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season, there would be very little risk in the Maple Leafs acquiring him. He not only has a very reasonable cap hit but also has little term. Due to this, he could be worth taking a gamble on for the Original Six club.

If the Maple Leafs acquired Raddysh and he regained his 20-goal form, he would be a very valuable pickup for them. Because of this, they should not be afraid to pursue him. It will be interesting to see if they do from here.