Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Canucks UFA Center

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be an interesting team to watch once free agency starts. It is clear that the Maple Leafs are hoping to be more competitive during the 2026-27 season. With that, there is a good chance that they will be looking to add more talent to their roster and could be very active in free agency because of it.

When looking at the Maple Leafs’ current roster, it is clear that they could use more center depth. They notably traded centers Scott Laughton and Nicolas Roy ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, so they should be on the hunt for at least one center this summer. Because of this, they are being urged to target a center from the Vancouver Canucks.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Jonas Siegel argued that the Maple Leafs should try to sign Canucks forward Teddy Blueger if he ends up hitting the free agent market on July 1.

“Blueger makes some sense for the Leafs, but only at the right price (and term). But this team needs centres, Blueger is one of the few available and a better fit, I’d argue, than Boone Jenner or Scott Laughton because of his speed,” Siegel wrote.

With Blueger being one of the top centers who can hit the free agent market on July 1, it would make sense for the Maple Leafs to kick tires on him. He would help improve their depth down the middle and would have the potential to be a solid addition to their roster if they signed him.

Blueger was limited to only 35 games last season with the Canucks, but he was effective when available. The 6-foot center posted nine goals, eight assists, 17 points, and 55 hits in 35 games for the Canucks during the 2025-26 campaign. With numbers like these, he could be a good pickup for the Maple Leafs.

Where Blueger Could Fit in the Maple Leafs’ Lineup

Blueger is not a top-six center, so he would not be a fit on either the Maple Leafs’ first or second line. However, he could slot very nicely as the Maple Leafs’ third-line center if they acquired him due to his strong all-around play. He could also still be effective as Toronto’s fourth-line center because of his excellent two-way play.

Blueger would also give the Maple Leafs another clear option for their penalty kill if they signed him because of how well he plays defensively. With this, he would have the potential to be a very solid addition to Toronto’s roster as they look to bounce back next season.

Maple Leafs Will Have Competition to Sign Blueger If They Target Him

With Blueger being one of the top UFA centers this year, he would generate a lot of interest if he tests free agency. Because of this, the Maple Leafs would have plenty of competition to try to sign him.

Several other teams should be on the hunt for center help this season, with clubs like the Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, and Los Angeles Kings being among them. While this is the case, the Maple Leafs should not be afraid to make a run at Blueger this summer, even if his market should be big.