Toronto Media Personality Brutally Rips Mitch Marner And His Agent

One of the biggest changes in Toronto Maple Leafs franchise history occurred last offseason, when they traded homegrown forward Mitch Marner, who was part of the club’s “Core Four”, to the Vegas Golden Knights in a major sign and trade deal.

It brought an end to an era of great regular season hockey that always ultimately fell short in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And in Marner’s first season with the Golden Knights, the club advanced all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, while Marner firmly put himself in the conversation to be named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

Recently, Marner’s agent Darren Ferris accused the Maple Leafs of never adequately protecting his client, drawing understandable reaction and backlash from fans. And now, a prominent Toronto media personality is throwing Ferris under the bus.

Prominent Media Personality Puts Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Mitch Marner’s Agent On Blast

During a recent airing of “The Sid Seixeiro Show”, the eponymous host blasted Marner and his agent as “petulant children”.

“Keep in mind, Mitch Marner has signed contracts in his career that total a $161 million. This petulant little gnat and his team still won’t let go the bonuses that he was allowed to and not allowed to sign for in his first contract in the National Hockey League. Bonuses that later Auston Matthews got. Children. Petulant children. The lot of them,” Seixeiro said.

The fans quickly chimed in with their reactions on social media.

“Just petty and honestly not necessary. Why? Like honestly why….. you’re right…. No one was talking about him and now everyone is it’s unbelievably narcissistic,” one fan noted.

Another fan exclaimed, “F*** off, Mitch. Still trying to validate why you disappeared every year in the playoffs. Just go away. Enjoy Vegas. They saw what you are in games that really matter. INVISIBLE!”

And finally, this fan said, “Marner’s camp is STILL whining? “Bled for the team”? His hair didn’t even get wet. If this is an attempt at sympathy, Marner must be too dense to realize this won’t help. It still makes him look like a big, immature crybaby. Physically in Vegas. Mentally – somewhere else.”

Mitch Marner’s Agent Ripped The Maple Leafs Recently

While speaking on the PuckPedia Hockey Show, Ferris blasted the Maple Leafs for what he felt wasn’t adequate protection of his client.

“As time went on, Mitch became the focus of everything. Scrutinized for every game, him and his family criticized after every loss. At points, receiving threats on social media, which was disturbing. I received plenty of disparaging comments and misguided reports myself. There was a hysteria,” Ferris said.

“You gotta remember, Mitch was carjacked in Toronto. Every year the team came up short, he was the one singled out… This is a guy that had the most playoff points on the team, who played through a fractured ankle in the Boston series. He really bled for that team and he was never protected by his organization, in my opinion.”

In his first season with the Golden Knights, Marner scored 24 goals with 56 assists, and added another 10 goals with 19 assists during the postseason.