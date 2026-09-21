Toronto Maple Leafs Announce Morgan Reilly Illness Update

With the NHL season rapidly approaching, the 2026-27 season comes with big expectations (as usual) for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL preseason games are already underway, and although it doesn’t matter a great deal, the Maple Leafs have dropped their first two ‘brush-up’ contests (against the Canadiens) and have a date with the Senators this Wednesday in another preseason matchup.

Before that Senators contest, a Morgan Rielly update surfaced, as Rielly has been dealing with a viral illness.

Update: Morgan Rielly Has Recovered from Viral Illness

According to multiple reports, Morgan Reilly has recovered from a viral illness and could see some ice time on Wednesday.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“Rielly (illness) has recovered from his viral condition and could play in Wednesday’s preseason game against Ottawa, according to Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun on Monday.”

Rielly, 32, is an extremely important piece of the Maple Leafs’ core, so it’s good news that he’s not coming into the regular season feeling lethargic.

The D-man is also looking to have a much better campaign, as most of the Maple Leafs’ 2025-26 squad was very disappointing.

More on Morgan Rielly…

Morgan Rielly remains a very important part of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ blue line, bringing experience, puck-moving ability and offensive production from the defense position.

He is a longtime Maple Leaf, having played in Toronto for his entire 13-year NHL career.

In 2025-25, Rielly recorded 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists), and had a +/- of -18 in 78 games played.

His ability to create offense and provide veteran leadership makes him a key presence on the Leafs’ defense and an important part of the team’s overall roster.

Across his 13-year career, Morgan Rielly has 98 total goals and 549 career points.

The Maple Leafs first regular-season game comes against the Montreal Canadiens in just over one week.