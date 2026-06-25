Maple Leafs GM Reveals Plan for Star Forward on Trade Block

New Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has revealed an interesting clue regarding the future of Matthew Knies. Despite putting up 66 points in 79 games this past season, the forward has been linked with a move out of town. Reports of Toronto possibly offloading Knies initially surfaced just after the March 6 trade deadline.

NHL insider Jeff Marek then revealed that the Montreal Canadiens offered a significant package for Knies in the spring. According to Marek, Montreal was willing to give up two first-round draft picks, and Alexander Zharovsky and Bryce Pickford for the budding star. Although the Maple Leafs were apparently interested, the offer was made too late.

The situation, however, is seemingly different now. Since Montreal’s offer, Toronto has undergone a substantial upper management overhaul within the organization. With Chayka now running things, he seems a bit more reluctant to trade Knies. The exec, according to David Pagnotta, is now “not overly motivated to move” the young forward. Chayka also gushed about Knies to reporters on June 25.

Pagnotta also revealed that while the Maple Leafs are listening to offers on Knies, they would have to be absolutely blown away by an offer. The NHL offseason has gotten off to a crazy start in the early days of summer. Several blockbuster deals have already occurred, and it is clearly a seller’s market. For instance, the Chicago Blackhawks gave up a king’s ransom to land Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres.

Matthew Knies has Proven to be a Reliable Player for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Chayka’s latest comments make sense for multiple reasons. The Toronto Maple Leafs wanting to get rid of arguably their third-best player as they try to rebuild does not make a ton of sense. Toronto needs to add young talent, not subtract it. The typically potent Toronto offense managed just 252 goals during the 2025-26 season. This particular figure ranked 16th among all NHL teams.

Along with his offensive contribution, Knies is also under contract until the summer of 2031. The forward previously signed a six-year, $46.5 million deal just last year. His $7.5 million AAV is widely seen as a solid bit of business for the Maple Leafs, especially with a rising salary cap.

With Toronto all but certain to take Gavin McKenna in the upcoming draft, the club should have a solid forward group heading into 2026-27. The pending rookie and Knies could soon form a partnership on the Maple Leafs top line alongside superstar center Auston Matthews. However, it has to be noted that Knies and McKenna are both more natural on the left side.

Toronto GM Also Discusses Defenseman’s Future at Club

Along with discussing Knies, Chayka also commented on the future of Morgan Rielly. The veteran defenseman has landed on NHL trade boards after giving the Toronto Maple Leafs a list of teams where he would want to play next. Despite these links, the new GM claimed on June 25 that a trade involving Rielly is not exactly close.

Because the offseason has only just begun, Toronto is being patient regarding trades. Chayka and Co. could very well be holding out to receive their asking price on their players. Rielly is still expected to be moved at some point this summer. The Maple Leafs would seemingly only offload Knies with an offer that they cannot refuse.