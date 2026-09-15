Maple Leafs Recommit to $60 Million Star Despite Trade Links

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has claimed that he was never close to trading Morgan Rielly this summer. The team’s longest-tenured player and alternate captain was heavily linked with a move out of town. He was even included in many top 10 trade boards earlier in the offseason. Despite this, Toronto appears set to keep the veteran defenseman to start the 2026-27 season.

During a new interview with The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel and Chris Johnston, Chayka opened up about summer trade discussions regarding Rielly and the blueliner’s current role at the club. According to the Maple Leafs exec, while the veteran was available, a deal with another team was never close. “At no point did we ever have what I would characterize as a serious trade opportunity with Morgan Rielly,” stated Chayka.

The Toronto Maple Leafs GM also claimed that Rielly’s style of play should fit in well with new head coach Jim Hiller. Toronto wants to keep the puck moving forward, particularly between defensemen and forwards. “If you look at Morgan’s career, he’s been able to skate, move the puck and create offense,” continued Toronto’s GM. “So at no point was this some situation where we didn’t want Morgan Rielly, or we don’t value Morgan Rielly. It’s the opposite.”

Toronto was likely open to offloading the defenseman due to his offensive decline in recent years. Rielly managed to record just 36 points during the 2025-26 campaign. This was his lowest total since signing an eight-year, $60 million ($7.5 million AAV) extension in 2021. Nevertheless, Chayka believes that the veteran will receive a boost under Hiller.

Toronto Maple Leafs Overhauled Roster Without Trading Morgan Rielly

The summer trade links were not exactly one-sided. While the Toronto Maple Leafs were willing to offload the blueliner, the player was also open to a move. Due to a no-movement clause in the star’s contract, he had to approve any potential trade. It was reported in June that Rielly gave Chayka and the Maple Leafs four teams he would be willing to go to. All four of these clubs were in the Western Conference.

Despite the openness from both sides, a move never materialized. While Chayka is now praising Rielly, a trade likely never occurred because the exec was not receiving adequate offers. The Toronto Maple Leafs were also able to revamp their roster without needing to shed the blueliner’s $7.5 million AAV salary. Toronto brought in six new forwards and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and should be cap compliant to start the season.

Toronto Hopeful New Coach Will Boost Veteran

Rielly is now expected to be a second-line defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to Daily Faceoff’s projections, the veteran should pair up with the right-handed Chris Tanev. The addition of fellow blueliner Darren Raddysh will also push Toronto’s alternate captain to the second power play unit.

Chayka’s bet on Rielly bouncing back this season under Hiller is a solid gamble. The defenseman previously had his best season in Toronto while Hiller was an assistant with the team. As an assistant, the coach helped implement new power-play schemes. Rielly recorded 72 total points, 21 on the power play, in Hiller’s last year on the bench in Toronto.