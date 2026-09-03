Maple Leafs Interested in $34.8 Million Veteran Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs are not done revamping their roster just yet. So far, new general manager John Chayka has overhauled a significant portion of his roster. In fact, half of his projected forward group to start the season is new. The various moves are expected to make Toronto a better team this year. Nevertheless, the Maple Leafs could not get much worse than a season ago.

Despite the new players in town, Chayka and the Maple Leafs continue to be linked to Patrik Laine. It was revealed earlier this summer that Toronto was interested in signing the veteran forward. Although a deal has not yet materialized, Ottawa Citizen’s Bruce Garrioch has listed Toronto among the teams remaining in the Laine sweepstakes.

The reporter’s home team, the Ottawa Senators, however, are no longer in the race. According to Garrioch, the Senators do not think Laine is a good fit for their roster now. Nevertheless, Chayka and the Toronto Maple Leafs apparently may still believe in the veteran. Any potential deal between Toronto and Laine, however, could ultimately come with a contract filled with bonuses.

Laine recently finished off a four-year, $34.8 million ($8.7 million AAV) contract with the Montreal Canadiens. While the forward does have 422 points in 537 NHL games, injuries have been a major issue for him. In fact, the winger played just five total games for Montreal this past season. Despite this, the veteran has proclaimed that he is now fit and ready to go.

Toronto Maple Leafs Would Need to Make Room for Patrik Laine

Assuming the Toronto Maple Leafs are serious about Laine, Chayka may have to act quickly. Garrioch reported that the Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, and Tampa Bay Lightning have all been linked to the veteran as well. Interestingly enough, none of these NHL teams, including Toronto, have much cap space remaining. According to PuckPedia.com, the Maple Leafs are even over the limit at the moment.

Nevertheless, Chayka can get creative in making extra funds to help sign Laine. There are current question marks over the health of fellow forward Max Domi. The veteran had offseason surgery, and Toronto could look to put him on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) to save money. Domi has two more years remaining on his $3.75 million AAV deal with the Maple Leafs.

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston previously predicted that Laine would sign a one-year contract worth under $1 million with a new team this summer. If true, the Toronto Maple Leafs could likely create enough cap space to sign the forward. The NHL insider listed the veteran as the 31st-best unrestricted free agent during the offseason.

Toronto Adding Laine Would Boost Power Play Unit

While the Toronto Maple Leafs revamped their offense, they could still look to add Laine to provide some insurance. According to Daily Faceoff’s projections, recent first-overall draft pick Gavin McKenna is expected to be a top-six forward in his freshman season with Toronto. Potentially adding Laine to the mix could help ease some of the pressure on the teen prospect.

Chayka giving Laine a bonus-laden contract would also help ease a potential financial burden on the club. When healthy, the winger has proven to be a quality NHL forward throughout his career. He would also be a solid addition on Toronto’s power play. The Maple Leafs were 24th in the NHL with just 42 goals on the man advantage a year ago.