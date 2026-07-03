Maple Leafs Linked to Trading $10.75 Million Duo to Land Blueliner

The Toronto Maple Leafs are likely not done revamping their roster this summer. So far, new general manager John Chayka has brought in five new forwards to shuffle things up. These various moves do not even include first-overall draft pick Gavin McKenna. The Maple Leafs also landed arguably the top free agent defenseman in the market, Darren Raddysh.

While Chayka is receiving plenty of praise in Toronto, he still has work to do. According to Puckpedia.com, the Maple Leafs are now over the salary cap. Because of this, Toronto is expected to offload at least one veteran player. Interestingly enough, Dakota Joshua has been linked with a possible move out of town by two different reporters.

NHL insider David Pagnotta initially claimed that Joshua’s name has come up in trade talks since the Toronto Maple Leafs made the plethora of new signings. As the reporter points out, the forward has two more years remaining on his $3.25 million AAV deal. Joshua, however, does have a 12-team no-trade clause in the contract. This could limit what Toronto and Chayka can do in the market.

The Athletic’s James Mirtle has also hinted that Joshua could be moved to free up extra funds. According to the reporter, if Toronto does trade the veteran, they would likely not reinvest in their offense. Instead, the Maple Leafs would be expected to boost their defense. At the moment, Toronto has a full roster of NHL blueliners. This could, however, soon change.

Offloading Dakota Joshua, Morgan Rielly Would Help the Toronto Maple Leafs Land New Defenseman

As Mirtle points out, the Toronto Maple Leafs could still use another top-four defenseman. This would be even more the case if Chayka ultimately trades Morgan Rielly. The veteran has been linked with a move away from Toronto for weeks now. According to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, Rielly has even selected four Western Conference teams he would like to play for.

Nevertheless, a potential deal involving one of these Western clubs has not yet taken shape. The blueliner may very well have to expand his trade wish list to help facilitate a move. Fellow veteran defenseman Darnell Nurse recently had to do this to leave the Edmonton Oilers.

It has been revealed that the Philadelphia Flyers are interested in Rielly, but it remains to be seen if the player is keen on the move. The Pittsburgh Penguins could also get involved in a trade if Rielly opens up his list. Although Chayka has publicly backed Rielly, Johnston recently reported that there is a 75% chance the defenseman gets dealt this summer.

Toronto’s Top Defensive Target Now Off the Board

Potentially trading away Joshua and Rielly would free up $10.75 million in annual cap space for the Toronto Maple Leafs. With the offense fairly set, assuming Matthew Knies stays, Chayka would have plenty of money to go out and grab a quality top-four defenseman.

Because Raddysh is holding down the right side of the top line, Toronto should focus on a left-handed blueliner. This would also make sense considering Rielly is a left-shot defenseman. Zach Werenski was likely the ideal Maple Leafs target before he recommitted his future to the Columbus Blue Jackets.