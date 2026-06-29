Maple Leafs Expected to Target $49 Million Veteran Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to have a busy week as NHL free agency is set to open. New general manager John Chayka has already gotten off to a hot start during the offseason by making multiple trades. Toronto recently landed star defenseman Darren Raddysh and offloaded veterans Joseph Woll and Brandon Carlo.

Additional trades are likely to occur for the Maple Leafs throughout the summer. Nevertheless, Toronto will also look to strengthen its roster via free agency. Chayka recently even proclaimed that he will be “aggressive” in the market. While the Canadian club has several options, The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel is linking the Maple Leafs with veteran Anders Lee.

Lee, soon-to-be 36, has played his entire NHL career with the New York Islanders. Throughout his time on the island, the versatile forward has proven to be a reliable player. Even as an aging star, Lee has recorded 96 points over the last two years with the upstart Islanders. Despite this, New York’s captain is set to become an unrestricted free agent after his seven-year, $49 million contract expires.

Siegel specifically points to a potential partnership between Lee and the Maple Leafs due to the player’s ties to Toronto’s new head coach. Jim Hiller was previously an assistant for the Islanders between 2019 and 2022. He certainly has first-hand knowledge of what the veteran forward can bring to the table.

Toronto Maple Leafs Can Afford to Reward Anders Lee

Although the Toronto Maple Leafs drafted Gavin McKenna with the first-overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft, they are likely still looking to bring in another winger. Siegel previously named several offseason needs for Toronto, including multiple wingers. Max Domi’s offseason surgery and subsequent complications have likely forced Toronto to look at potential replacements.

According to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, Lee is now the top unrestricted free agent winger this summer. This is the case after Alex Tuch recently agreed to join the Washington Capitals. Johnston has predicted that Lee’s next deal will be in the neighborhood of three years, $20 million ($6.6 million AAV).

At the moment, Puckpedia.com claims that the Maple Leafs have just over $22 million in projected cap space. As a result, Toronto and Chayka could afford the veteran winger and still have money leftover to address other needs. The Maple Leafs are also expected to free up more funds by trading Morgan Rielly in the near future. The defenseman has four more years remaining on his $7.5 million AAV contract.

Toronto Going All in on the Near Future

Assuming the Toronto Maple Leafs ultimately land Lee, he would fit in as a middle-six winger. The team’s second line is currently centered by John Tavares and has star winger William Nylander on the right side. The soon-to-be former Islander could be a suitable solution on the left wing of this line.

While some Toronto fans might be hesitant over Lee’s age, the Maple Leafs are likely not as worried. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently claimed that Toronto will be going all out over the next two years. This particular timeframe lines up with the current contract of superstar Auston Matthews. The center has two more years remaining on his $13.25 million AAV deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2028.