Maple Leafs Linked to Reunion With Former 60-Point Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs have plenty of roster holes to fill this summer. After finishing last in the Atlantic Division, new general manager John Chayka will look to give his team a boost heading towards the 2026-27 season. Landing the top overall pick in the upcoming draft is a great start to the offseason. Toronto is expected to take highly rated forward Gavin McKenna with the selection.

On top of the draft, Chayka and the Maple Leafs need to fill out the squad via free agency and/or trades. This year’s unrestricted free agent class is noticeably thin. Nevertheless, there are a few players who could help Toronto bounce back in the near future. The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel believes that a reunion with Michael Bunting would be a solid move for Toronto.

Bunting previously thrived with the Maple Leafs before leaving as a free agent in 2023. In two seasons in Toronto, the feisty forward grabbed 112 points in 161 games while mostly playing alongside superstar center Auston Matthews. As Siegel points out, the two forwards had great chemistry on the ice together. Since leaving the Maple Leafs, Bunting has not been able to put up similar offensive stats.

According to the reporter, Toronto potentially deploying Bunting next to Matthews and McKenna “makes a lot of sense.” The former Leaf could essentially be an enforcer on a line with the captain and the star rookie. He, however, would also likely benefit offensively playing with the duo. Bunting has clearly shown that he can be useful as Matthews’ sidekick.

Michael Bunting Would Fill Roster Hole Left by Injured Toronto Maple Leafs Star

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, Bunting is projected to earn a new deal worth around $5.8 million AAV. The reporter recently rated the veteran forward as the ninth-best NHL free agent this summer. This was, however, before Darren Raddysh (number two) was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to Puckpedia.com, Toronto has just under $19 million in projected cap space. While not exactly a small figure, the Maple Leafs do have several roster needs to address. Along with a winger like Bunting, the club also needs a new center, a defenseman, and maybe a quality goalie. Toronto could also free up extra funds by offloading blueliner Morgan Rielly in the coming weeks. Rielly rakes in $7.5 million annually.

Toronto’s need for a left winger is even more glaring after disappointing news broke about Max Domi. The veteran will be out indefinitely due to complications from offseason back surgery. Bunting and Domi have a somewhat similar style of play on the ice.

Bunting Remains Close to Several Toronto Players

Toronto Maple Leafs fans may be worried about a key issue in their beloved team potentially bringing back Bunting. One of the winger’s biggest problems in Toronto was his temper. For instance, Bunting recorded 183 total penalty minutes in the two seasons north of the border. Nevertheless, the forward has seemingly calmed down a bit with age. In fact, he picked up just 20 total minutes in the box this past season.

Bunting recently spoke positively about hockey fans in Toronto and remains close with several Maple Leafs players. A reunion between the two sides certainly seems possible this summer.