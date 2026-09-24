Maple Leafs Star in Trade Talks Due to Clause in $46 Million Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the 2026-27 season with a revamped roster. New general manager John Chayka brought in a host of players, including six new forwards. The overhaul essentially had to be done to help Toronto bounce back after a disastrous campaign a year ago. Despite this, Chayka and Co. could have one more major move to make.

Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos has posted his first NHL trade board of the 2026-27 season. Several quite obvious names headline the list. This includes Dylan Larkin, Connor Hellebuyck, and Kirill Marchenko. All three of these stars have been linked with a move away from their current clubs all summer. The reporter, however, also specifically included Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies.

The star winger was nearly dealt to the Montreal Canadiens back in the spring. While the trade essentially failed because of a time crunch, Knies remained in Toronto during the offseason. The situation may have seemingly cooled off, yet Kypreos believes the Toronto Maple Leafs could still offload the star due to a specific reason.

“After rumors swirled about his availability last season, I’m keeping Knies as a player to watch because, aside from his size and speed, the greatest asset right now for Toronto is that there are no trade restrictions on Knies’ contract,” writes Kypreos.

“The noise will not go away with a new season. Not many top-six forwards around the league are without any trade protection, and if the Leafs are still looking to land a big fish, Knies is a candidate to go the other way.”

Toronto Maple Leafs Have Control Over Matthew Knies’ Future Until 2030

Kypreos pointing out that Knies does not have trade protection is certainly noteworthy. The star previously proclaimed that he is not looking to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs. At the time, the forward even openly admitted that he does not want to “leave this group of guys” and he “wouldn’t want to leave” Toronto. Despite this, the lack of trade protection makes the star a tradable asset.

The Maple Leafs previously signed Knies to a six-year, $46.5 million contract ($7.75 million AAV) in 2025. A 10-team no-trade list does not enter the equation until 2030. Toronto’s move to get the young forward to commit to the team has proved to be wise business. The winger recorded a career-high 66 points during the most recent campaign. At just 23, he should continue to develop and eventually reach his prime in a few years.

Toronto May Have to Offload Winger to Help Land Superstar

With Knies playing well and under long-term control, the biggest question is why would the Toronto Maple Leafs want to trade him? As Kypreos pointed out, Chayka could use the budding star to help land a true superstar player. Recent mock trade pitches for Connor McDavid and Zach Werenski both included packages led by the young forward.

Kypreos is also not the only NHL reporter to leave the door open on Knies possibly leaving Toronto. TSN’s Darren Dreger recently claimed that the winger remains in trade discussions as well. The reporter, however, did make a point to say that the Toronto Maple Leafs are not exactly actively shopping the forward. Instead, the insider hinted that teams are essentially checking in on the star.

Chayka appears to be more willing to commit to Knies than the previous GM. If not, the aforementioned Canadiens trade proposal would have likely been revisited in the summer. Nevertheless, execs must look at ways to upgrade their roster. If an NHL superstar becomes available, the Maple Leafs could very well make a move and include the winger in a deal.