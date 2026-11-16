The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a tough spot. After a tough 1-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, they are 0-6 on a lengthy six-game homestand. Before heading into their next game against the Chicago Blackhawks, they received a concerning message regarding their big goaltending acquisition of the offseason, Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Maple Leafs play the Blackhawks on Tuesday, November 17th, 2026. The game is scheduled for 7:30 Eastern Time.

Toronto Maple Leafs Get Concerning Message on Sergei Bobrovsky After Big Loss

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently spoke about Bobrovsky and the state of the Maple Leafs. He brought a message that should be concerning to Toronto fans regarding Bobrovsky.

“I just think Bobrovsky has to go back…to goalie school,” Friedman stated. “I’m not ready to write him off.”

“You go back, and you watch that 5-3 goal to Colorado on Tuesday night, and watch his body after the puck goes in. Now that was a bad line change, and they got exposed, and it was a Grade A chance, but you could see that when that went in, how he sank. And you don’t see that from him a lot.”

“That was concerning to me…it’s concerning.”

Looking at Sergei Bobrovsky

Bobrovsky signed with the Maple Leafs as a free agent during the most recent offseason. On July 1st, 2026, the Maple Leafs and Bobrovsky agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract.

However, Bobrovsky’s tenure with the Maple Leafs has gone off to a very rocky start.

In 13 games, the 38-year-old has a 3-8-2 record. Additionally, Bobrovsky has a 3.47 goals against average (GAA), along with an .881 save percentage (SV%). Not exactly earth-shattering numbers.

He is coming off a season with the Florida Panthers, where he won 27 games in 51 starts while posting a 3.07 GAA and an .877 SV%.

Looking at the Toronto Maple Leafs Goaltending

Fortunately for the Maple Leafs, Bobrovsky isn’t the only goaltender they have on their roster.

They currently have three goaltenders on their active roster, with Anthony Stolarz and Artur Akhtyamov completing their goalie trio. While Akhtyamov has too small a sample size to judge how he is acclimating to the NHL, Stolarz has had good results so far this year.

The 32-year-old has played nine games so far this year. In those games, Stolarz has a 5-4-0 record, with a 2.69 GAA and a .906 SV%.

At least in the short-term, the Maple Leafs have an option that they can turn to while Bobrovsky works on getting his act together.

Of course, that comes with it’s own issues. Part of the reason Bobrovsky was brought in was that Stolarz struggles to stay healthy. That will be a big thing to monitor, to see if Toronto’s situation goes from bad to incredibly worse.