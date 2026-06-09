Maple Leafs Expected to Target Veteran 500-Goal Scorer

The Toronto Maple Leafs could look to sign a star veteran forward in the coming weeks to boost their offense. Toronto is currently going through some significant changes behind the scenes and will look to strengthen the squad this summer. Landing the top pick in the 2026 NHL draft is certainly a good start.

While the Maple Leafs are about to land the top prospect in the sport, they seemingly have a hole on the right wing. William Nylander is the undisputed top player on the team in this position. Nevertheless, there is plenty of uncertainty further down the line. Because of this, The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel is claiming that Toronto could soon target future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane.

According to Siegel, Kane would essentially be a solid stopgap option for the Maple Leafs. Toronto has fellow forward Easton Cowan waiting in the wings. While the youngster is talented, he recently experienced an inconsistent rookie season. Cowan could eventually become a top-six forward in the future, but he is not likely ready for this responsibility yet.

As a result, Siegel believes Kane could fill in for a year or two until Cowan is good to go. While the star winger is now 37, he did manage to rack up 57 points in 67 games during the 2025-26 season with the Detroit Red Wings. In total, Kane has averaged 0.86 points per game in his three seasons in the Motor City.

Toronto Maple Leafs Previously Targeted Patrick Kane

This is not the first time that the Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked with Kane. Toronto previously attempted to sign the star as a free agent in 2023. Kane, however, ultimately opted to join Detroit on a one-year, $2.75 million deal. He has since re-signed with the club on one-year contracts since. Nevertheless, the veteran is now a free agent once again.

Although he is set to hit the open market, Kane has previously kept the door open to remaining with the Red Wings. This was, however, before club captain Dylan Larkin asked for a trade away from the team. It remains to be seen how Larkin’s request will potentially affect Kane’s decision.

Interestingly enough, Gavin McKenna, whom the Maple Leafs are expected to take number one in the upcoming draft, recently revealed that he grew up idolizing Kane. The legendary forward could be brought in to help mentor young Toronto players such as Cowan and McKenna during the 2026-27 season.

Toronto Can Easily Afford Kane’s Expected Salary

Along with his leadership and guidance, Kane would give the Toronto Maple Leafs a boost up front. During their disappointing 2025-26 campaign, the typically potent Maple Leafs scored just 252 goals on the year. This figure was in the middle of the pack among NHL teams.

Toronto can also afford to pay Kane a suitable salary. According to Puckpedia.com, the Maple Leafs have over $22 million in projected salary cap. The future Hall of Famer previously earned $3 million with the Red Wings this past season. Kane also grew up in nearby Buffalo, New York, and played youth hockey in Ontario.