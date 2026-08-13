Maple Leafs Signed $21 Million Star Thanks to Specific Clause

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a major move this summer by signing Sergei Bobrovsky this summer. After all, the two-time Vezina Award winner is widely regarded as one of the best goaltenders of his generation. The deal helps solidify Toronto’s previously precarious situation between the pipes. Toronto’s new general manager, John Chayka, gave the Russian a three-year, $21 million ($7 million AAV) contract.

While the Maple Leafs landed their target, Bobrovsky only departed the Florida Panthers because of a specific detail in the offer from his previous club. RG’s Daria Tuboltseva is now reporting that Florida initially offered the netminder a one-year, $4 million extension. Bobrovsky rejected the deal, but the two sides essentially agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal ($6 million AAV).

Nevertheless, the agreement hinged on the Panthers including a full no-trade clause in the contract. According to Tuboltseva, Florida was only willing to offer a partial no-trade stipulation. As a result, the Russian star pivoted to the Toronto Maple Leafs and their more lucrative offer. The two-time Stanley Cup champion will be 40 during his final year under contract in Ontario.

Interestingly enough, the Panthers essentially gave Jacob Markstrom the same exact deal they offered Bobrovsky. The former Devil signed a two-year, $12 million contract with Florida this summer. The deal includes a 20-team no-trade clause during the upcoming campaign. It then drops down to a five-team no-trade clause in his final year under contract.

Toronto Maple Leafs Hopeful Sergei Bobrovsky Bounces Back

Chayka and the Toronto Maple Leafs hope that giving Bobrovsky extra money will be worth it in the end. Outside of a dismal 2025-26 season, the club has relied heavily on its offense in recent years. In fact, Toronto had a top-five NHL offense in six of the last nine years before 2025. During this timeframe, the Maple Leafs ranked inside the top 10 in goals every year.

On the flip side, Toronto’s goaltending has mostly been subpar. Bobrovsky will now look to change this. The Russian, however, is coming off of an unusually down year in South Florida. During the 2025-26 season, he posted a 3.07 GAA and .877 save rate. The latter statistic was the lowest figure of his illustrious NHL career. Whether age is catching up on him or he endured a down year because Florida dealt with so many injuries remains to be seen.

Toronto Also Needs to Bounce Back This Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs will surely be hoping that Bobrovsky’s down year was a minor blip. After giving him $7 million per year, and making a series of other moves, Toronto is all out of money to spend. According to PuckPedia.com, the Maple Leafs are actually over the salary cap at the moment. Chayka also does not have any major pending free agents to deal with next summer.

Because of this financial situation, Toronto is clearly in a win-now mode. They have to prove to captain Auston Matthews that they can win as well. The star forward has two more years remaining on his $13.25 million contract and could look to depart the club in the near future. 2026-27 will be an incredibly important campaign for Bobrovsky and the Toronto Maple Leafs.