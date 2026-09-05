Toronto Media Personality Brutally Rips Brady Tkachuk

For fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs who aren’t exactly fond of having to play against either one of the Tkachuk brothers, their schedule didn’t get any easier when it was announced that Brady Tkachuk had been traded from one key Atlantic Divisional rival to another.

Brady Tkachuk, who was the captain of the rival Ottawa Senators and had played for the club since being taken in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft, is now teammates with his brother Matthew Tkachuk after being acquired in a blockbuster summer deal with the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers have the potential to be icing the most disliked lineup in the NHL in terms of on-ice pests and agitators, which now include both Tkachuk brothers along with Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett.

And while the Senators have already announced plans that they’ll be honoring their former captain with a video tribute when he and the Panthers play the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in late October, one notable Toronto sports personality is ripping the decision.

Sid Seixeiro Doesn’t Hold Back On Toronto Maple Leafs’ Rival Brady Tkachuk, Now With The Panthers

According to notable Toronto media personality Sid Seixeiro, the Senators shouldn’t waste time honoring Tkachuk when he and the Panthers play the Senators in Ottawa next month.

“The Ottawa Senators this week did talk about the Brady Tkachuk return on Wednesday, October 21st, at Canadian Tire Centre, and he let it be known there will be a welcome back video for Brady Tkachuk that night in Ottawa,” he said. “But let me put this on the table: How many Sens fans are going to be there on October 21st and go home and go, ‘I’m really disappointed that we didn’t honour the coward who demanded his way out of town back on June 21st’? Man, this pis*es me off. Not everyone deserves the video.”

He continued:

“They don’t care about you,” he said. “Why do you care about their video? It’s pathetic. This stuff has to end across the board in all sports. Brady Tkachuk was done with you 18 months ago, and you knew it. Do not honour this guy. He’s spat in everyone’s face. He lied to you on the way out. Don’t thank him with a video, please.”

Brady Tkachuk Was Traded From The Senators To The Panthers Earlier This Summer

Tkachuk, who helped the Senators reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight season earlier this spring, requested to be traded from Ottawa, as confirmed by GM Steve Staios.

The Senators flipped him to the Panthers, and in return, received the No. 9 and No. 25 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, another first-round pick (conditional) in the 2029 NHL Draft and a second-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft.

So far in his NHL career, which had all been spent with the Senators prior to the blockbuster deal to Florida, Tkachuk has scored 213 goals with 250 assists in 572 career games. He’s also added four goals and three assists in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

On the international stage, he (along with brother Matthew) helped Team USA secure their first gold medal since 1980 in the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics, defeating former Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and Team Canada for the top prize.