Toronto Sports Personality Blasts Connor McDavid

Even though the Toronto Maple Leafs did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they got themselves a hefty consolation prize by winning the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery, and the rights to select Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick.

Coincidently for the Leafs, the last time they missed the playoffs, they also won the Draft Lottery in 2016, and used the pick to take future captain Auston Matthews first overall.

McKenna was selected first overall by the Maple Leafs, and they hope that he’ll not only instantly become a regular in the lineup, but to help replace some of the offense they struggled to replicate this past season after the departure of Mitch Marner.

Oilers superstar captain Connor McDavid, a former first overall pick himself in 2015, recently said that he believes the young forward will be able to handle the media pressure of playing in Toronto, but not everyone took kindly to his prediction, including a notable Toronto media personality.

Sid Seixeiro Ripped Connor McDavid For His Comments About Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Gavin McKenna

Recently, McDavid was asked about McKenna going first overall to the Maple Leafs, and he voiced his support for the young forward, saying he feels he’ll be prepared for the media fishbowl he’s entering and can lean on the support of players like Matthews.

“I don’t know much about him. I haven’t paid attention all that much, to be honest,” McDavid said. “Seems like he’s a good kid. He’ll have his hands full in Toronto, but he seems like he’s prepared for it. He’ll have a good support system there too, obviously with Auston (Matthews), and he’ll have lots of support around him, so he should be fine.”

Taking issue with McDavid’s comments was Sid Seixeiro, who recently took Mitch Marner’s agent Darren Ferris to task for his recent comments about how his client was treated.

In Seixeiro’s mind, McDavid isn’t qualified to talk about what it’s like for NHL players who play in Toronto, noting the media differences between hockey’s biggest market and northern Alberta.

“I am the last guy on earth who wants to rip on a player the calibre of Connor McDavid, but Connor McDavid doesn’t have a clue what it’s like playing hockey in the city of Toronto at that level,” Seixeiro said.

“In Edmonton, the intensity from the media and the fans is always very consistent — a six to a seven, all the time. Toronto, and we’ve seen this over the last 10 years, last year aside. When things are going okay, the market generally leaves you alone. When things go bad here, though, it goes from a four to an 11.”

“Edmonton is not about that life. But when things go bad, look out, and it’s a level of criticism Edmonton has no clue about, none. So with respect, I don’t think Connor McDavid knows what the phrase ‘he has his hands full’ in Toronto really means.”

Gavin McKenna Is Going To Face Scrutiny Right Away

Naturally, McKenna is going to be facing a heightened sense of scrutiny that comes with being the first overall pick in the NHL Draft.

And given that he’s going to the most ruthless media market in the NHL, that scrutiny will only be heightened.