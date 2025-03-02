Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring 40-Goalscorer to Bolster Secondary Scoring

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to add more offense to their lineup and one trade pitch has them acquiring a former 40-goalscorer.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Brock Boeser from the Vancouver Canucks.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Brock Boeser ($2 million retained)

Canucks acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would acquire a star forward while Vancouver would get a haul featuring two high picks and two prospects, but would have to take on Reaves’ contract.

The Maple Leafs would acquire Boeser who’s in the final year of his three-year $19.95 million deal. Boeser could be a top-six forward for the Maple Leafs and add some secondary scoring outside of their big four, which has been an issue in the playoffs. His career-high is 40 goals while this season, he’s skated in 53 games recording 18 goals and 18 assists for 36 points.

The big part of the return for the Canucks would be the draft picks as well as Minten who is one of the Maple Leafs’ top prospects. Minten is from Vancouver, so he would be a fan-favorite and be able to play NHL minutes right now.

Niemela, meanwhile, is a defenseman prospect who could push for NHL playing time next season. Reaves, meanwhile, is an enforcer but is thrown in to make the salary work. Reaves is in the second year of his three-year $4.05 million deal. He’s recorded 0 goals and 2 assists in 34 games.

Boeser Likely to be Traded by Canucks

With Boeser set to be a pending free agent, his name has come up in trade talks ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

Boeser’s name has come up in trade talks, but Vancouver has tried to re-sign him. However, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff, Boeser turned down an extension which has fueled trade rumors.

“The Canucks put a 5-year, $40 million offer on the table, but Boeser is looking for more term in this slow-moving game of ‘chicken.’ Expect it to heat up this week. The Canucks essentially dared him to go out and replicate his 40-goal season,” Seravalli wrote. “He’s on track for 28 with seven games missed due to injury, which is close to his career average.

“Now with the increasing cap on his side, he’s a younger UFA. The Canucks are really going to need scoring support if they have designs on competing again anytime soon. Plus they currently have the cap room to re-sign him and it’s not a huge jump in AAV compared to what he’s currently making,” Seravalli added.

Boeser is a two-time NHL All-Star.

Maple Leafs GM Will Try to Make Team Better

Toronto is one of the best teams in the NHL and they are expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says he likes his team but he would like to make it better.

“I like our team. I’d like to see if we can make it better by Friday than it is today,” Treliving said.

The Maple Leafs are 37-20-2 and in second place in the Atlantic Division.