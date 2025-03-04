Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Dealing Top Prospect in Blockbuster With Avs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the top teams in the NHL and will look to bolster their roster ahead of the trade deadline on March 7.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs trading Easton Cowan in a three-player blockbuster with the Colorado Avalanche.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Avalanche acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would get its third-line center but would have to part ways with their top prospect in Cowan. It does seem like an overpay for Toronto, but they would get off of Domi’s contract, which makes the Maple Leafs have to pay more.

Mittelstadt is in the first year of a three-year $17.25 million deal with the Avalanche. The star forward was dealt to Colorado at last year’s deadline and his name has come up in trade talks. The forward would be Toronto’s second or third-line center, depending on where they play John Tavares. Mittelstadt has recorded 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points in 61 games.

Colorado would acquire Cowan, who is Toronto’s top prospect. Cowan is likely to play in the NHL next season and projects to be a middle-six forward.

The Maple Leafs would also trade Domi, who’s in the first year of a four-year $15 million deal. However, the fan-favorite forward has struggled with Toronto and his contract has become one that the Maple Leafs could be looking to move.

Maple Leafs GM Wants to ‘Help’ Team at Deadline

Toronto is atop the Atlantic Division and is a legit cup favorite this season.

Ahead of the trade deadline on March 7, the Maple Leafs are looking to add to their roster to give them the best chance to win.

“I am happy with where the group is at,” Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said. “I’m not going to get into a whole lot about the deadline, other than to say we’re going to try to help ourselves. We want to try to improve our team. That’s pretty breaking news there, isn’t it?… We would certainly like to help ourselves. We will see how things play out.”

Although Toronto is bound for the playoffs, Treliving does warn fans that there may not be a big move. But, he is looking to make the Maple Leafs better.

“It is a long way of saying that I like our team. I would like to see if we can make it better by Friday than it is today.”

The Maple Leafs are 38-20-3 and in first place in the Atlantic Division.

Avalanche Willing to Trade Mittelstadt

Colorado traded Bowen Byram for Mittelstadt at last year’s trade deadline and he could already be on the move again.

Mittelstadt hasn’t fit in as well as the Avalanche had hoped and he is ranked sixth on Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli’s trade bait board ahead of the deadline.

“Given that both Mittelstadt and Bowen Byram are on our Targets board, it’s fair to say that neither side has been enthralled with the one-for-one swap that was one of the true surprises of Deadline 2024,” Seravalli wrote. “Unlike Byram, Mittelstadt is at least under contract for two seasons beyond this one, so he would provide a little cost certainty moving forward. He just hasn’t quite been a fit, or as productive, in Jared Bednar’s lineup and we’re told the Avalanche are willing to shake things up if they can find the right deal.”

The Avalanche are holding onto the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.