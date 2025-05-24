Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring Star Defenseman in 3-Player Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs had another early playoff exit and should look to shake up their roster.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Islanders acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would acquire a star defenseman in Dobson for an NHL defenseman, the Maple Leafs’ top prospect, and a second-round pick.

Toronto would acquire Dobson, who could be on Toronto’s top pairing on defense, and add some offense to the back end. He’s a pending RFA, and the user predicted Dobson will sign a seven-year deal with $8 million per season. Dobson is 25 years old and he recorded 10 goals and 29 assists for 39 points in 71 games last season. His career high is 70 points, which he did two seasons ago.

In return, Toronto would deal a second-round pick and Rielly, who can replace Dobson on the Islanders’ blue line. Rielly has four years left on his eight-year, $60 million deal, as he can also be a leader for New York. Rielly recorded 7 goals and 34 assists for 41 points in 82 games last season.

Toronto would also trade Cowan, who’s the Maple Leafs’ top prospect. The forward is likely to crack the NHL next season and can be a top-six forward.

Rielly Wants to Stay With Maple Leafs

Entering the offseason, Rielly’s name has already come up in trade rumors, but the Maple Leafs defenseman has a no-movement clause. With that, if he doesn’t want to be traded, he can’t.

However, Toronto could try to persuade the defenseman to waive his no-movement clause. But, at the end of the season, Rielly says he isn’t even thinking about that.

“That’s not what I’m thinking about right now,” Rielly said when asked if he would be open to a change of scenery.

Rielly, meanwhile, says his focus is on helping the Maple Leafs get over the hump and win the Stanley Cup.

“There’s always change. Every summer, every offseason is different,” Rielly said. “As a player, I think sometimes it’s best not to speculate on what may or may not happen. So, for us, I mean for me individually, you want to focus on what you can do to come back a better version of yourself at the next training camp.”

Rielly has spent his 873-game NHL career with the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs CEO Praises Coach

Craig Berube wrapped up his first season as the Maple Leafs’ coach, and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley is impressed with what he did.

Pelley says Berube helped change the culture and has confidence that Berube will be even better in his second season at the helm.

“I’m a firm believer that the coach has to be involved more than just on the day of the game and in the dressing room. And we have a wonderful asset in Craig,” Pelley said. “Culture and chemistry is critical. I do believe that if you have the right culture and the right chemistry, it can make the difference between a goal, a touchdown.”

Toronto was eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Florida Panthers.