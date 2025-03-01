Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Dealing Fan-Favorite Forward to Archrival

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be aggressive ahead of the 2025 NHL trade deadline on March 7.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs trading Max Domi to the Montreal Canadiens.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Canadiens acquire:

Max Domi

2026 third-round pick

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one as Toronto would acquire Evans for a fan-favorite forward and a draft pick.

Evans is in the final year of his three-year $5.1 million deal with the Canadiens and would be a perfect third-line center for the Maple Leafs. He also is a local player which would up Toronto’s chances of re-signing him. Evans has recorded 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points in 59 games.

Montreal would acquire a third-round pick and a fan-favorite forward in Domi. Domi is the son of Maple Leafs fan-favorite Tie. Max plays a physical role in Toronto while adding some offense. Domi is in the first year of his four-year $15 million deal. However, he has struggled this season as he’s recorded 3 goals and 20 assists for 23 points.

Maple Leafs Showing Interest in Evans

Montreal is likely to miss the playoffs, so they will trade some of their pending free agents ahead of the deadline.

Evans has been mentioned as a trade candidate and TSN NHL insider Pierre LeBrun says the Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in the Habs forward.

“Well, I think it’s important to say they haven’t given up on playing meaningful games, but they’re also not going to let emotion rule the day,” LeBrun said on Insider Trading. “They are talking to teams about their pending UFAs, and that certainly leads with Jake Evans, whom they have not been able to bridge the gap in contract talks. Having checked on that situation again today – still a sizable gap there. So, he’s most likely getting dealt.

“And Joel Armia, who kills penalties with Evans, those are the two most notable players getting traction from Montreal,” LeBrun added. “Now, what the Habs have told teams calling: ‘We don’t have to trade these guys. We’ve got a lot of draft picks in this organization from our rebuild. If you’re not serious in your offers, we’re happy to keep them.’ So, that message has been sent. But among the teams that I believe have called Montreal on either Evans and/or Armia: Winnipeg, Toronto, Edmonton, New Jersey, and Minnesota, among others.”

Evans has 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points in 13 career playoff games.

Toronto Looking to Acquire a Center

One of the biggest needs for Toronto ahead of the deadline is acquiring a center.

The Maple Leafs need a third-line center and Treliving has said he’s looking around for center depth.

“I think we’ve got depth,” Treliving said on January 13. “We got lots of guys who can play the position. Is it an area that we continue to try to upgrade? I would say this: the guys at the top of the food chain are pretty darn good. Auston, and how can you talk anything but positively about the year John’s having? So to say you’re going to get somebody above that, I don’t think that’s realistic. Is there ways we can continue to look at adding to that? Sure. I think there’s some depth there, is that an area we’d like to continue to look at? I’m sure it’s one, but we along with 15 or 18 other teams are looking at center depth, so it seems to be a position de jour”

The NHL trade deadline is set for March 7.