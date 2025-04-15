Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring Former 31-Goalscorer in Offseason Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to add more secondary scoring to their roster, and one trade pitch has them acquiring a scoring winger in the offseason.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Anthony Duclair from the New York Islanders in an offseason move.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Islanders acquire:

2025 second-round pick (Florida’s)

The proposed deal does make sense, as Toronto would acquire Duclair, who can be a middle-six forward for a second-round pick, which is good value.

The Maple Leafs would acquire Duclair, who is likely to be dealt this offseason. Duclair signed a four-year, $14 million deal with the Islanders last offseason, but it hasn’t worked out, and he could use a change of scenery. The speedy winger can add some scoring to the middle of the roster. Duclair is a former 31-goalscorer and this season, he recorded 7 goals and 4 assists for 11 points in 44 games.

In return, the Maple Leafs would give up a second-round pick, which is from the Florida Panthers. If Toronto does deal that pick, the Maple Leafs would have just five total picks in the 2025 NHL Draft but wouldn’t pick again until the third round.

Maple Leafs Looking to Win Division Title

Toronto can clinch the Atlantic Division on April 15.

The Maple Leafs can win the division by beating the Buffalo Sabres, and the goal for the team is to win the division.

“Obviously a great opportunity,” center John Tavares said. “It’s been really close here over the last couple games and a chance to take care of it ourselves today. We want to continue to build on a lot of good things that we’re doing.”

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube, meanwhile, is also hopeful his team can win the division and at least get home-ice advantage for the first two rounds.

“Obviously it’s a good opportunity for the team and the organization,” Berube said. “We got to come out and be ready to go.”

Toronto is 50-26-4 and has surpassed the 100-point mark this season.

Duclair Steps Away From Islanders

Duclair stepped away from the Islanders after head coach Patick Roy blasted him to the media.

As Duclair struggled this season, Roy called out Duclair in the media for his play and effort.

“He was god-awful,” Roy said of Duclair. “He had a bad game. That’s why I didn’t play him a lot. He is lucky to be in the lineup. Sorry if I lose it on him right now, but that’s just how I feel. He’s not skating, he’s not competing, he’s not moving his feet. He’s not playing up to what we expect from him… I think it’s an effort thing.”

Following the comments, Duclair met with Roy and was given a leave of absence from the team.

“Obviously you saw that Anthony was not at practice today,” Roy said. “This morning, Anthony and I had a very good conversation, a very positive one, and Anthony asked me to take some time off and reflect. So I obviously agreed to that, and we’ll give him all the time that he needs.”

Duclair is a one-time NHL All-Star.