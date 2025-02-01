Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquring 2-Time Stanley Cup Champion Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs are likely to acquire a depth defenseman ahead of the March 7 NHL trade deadline.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Ian Cole from the Utah Hockey Club.

The proposed deal does make sense as Toronto bolsters its blue line for two forwards who don’t have a clear spot on the team. Utah, meanwhile, deals a pending UFA for a young forward and a veteran who can add some size to the lineup.

Toronto would acquire Cole who signed a one-year $3.1 million deal with Utah. The veteran defenseman could be on Toronto’s second or third-pairing and add some playoff experience to the blue line. Cole won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017 and has played in 877 career games. With Utah this season, he’s recorded 1 goal and 12 assists for 13 points in 51 games.

Toronto would deal Robertson who requested a trade this offseason. Robertson would fit better with Utah’s young team and could be a middle-six forward. He’s recorded 8 goals and 4 assists for 12 points in 43 games.

Reaves, meanwhile, doesn’t appear to have much of a role with the Maple Leafs this season. He’s fought just one time and would be thrown into the deal to make the salaries work. Reaves is in the second year of a three-year $4.05 million deal. Reaves has skated in 32 games recording 0 goals and 2 assists.

Maple Leafs Looking to Add a Defenseman

Toronto will be looking to acquire a defenseman ahead of the deadline, according to Sportsnet’s Justin Bourne.

Toronto is currently playing Philippe Myers and Simon Benoit and Bourne believes the team will be after an upgrade.

“It’s an annual thing, and every team with Cup aspirations does it, but you really do need to be seven or eight defencemen deep,” Bourne wrote. “For the Leafs to start the post-season with all of Conor Timmins, Simon Benoit, Philippe Myers and Jani Hakanpaa just feels like they’ve got too many 6/7 slot guys. It will be interesting who becomes available as numerous mediocre teams have convinced themselves they’re still in it, but I’d expect at least one new name that’s about a No. 4 or a No. 5 to be among Toronto’s pairs when the puck drops on Game 1 of the playoffs.”

Cole would fit that bill as a veteran defenseman and someone with playoff experience.

Toronto GM Discusses Approach to Deadline

The Maple Leafs are one of the best teams in the NHL and will be active ahead of the trade deadline.

However, Toronto general manager Brad Treliving says making the right deals and not mortgaging the future is the key.

“That’s the balance, right?” Treliving said. “You know, it’s not fantasy hockey, you got to see what’s available. You look at good teams, too: You need to have those good, young players on, quite frankly, entry-level deals and lower money. Those help you be successful as well, too. So, it’s a balance.”

Toronto is 30-19-2 and in second place in the Atlantic.