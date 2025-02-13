Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring Former 33-Goalscorer From Rival

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the top teams in the NHL and will look to bolster its roster ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Jason Zucker from the Buffalo Sabres.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Jason Zucker ($2.5 million retained)

Sabres acquire:

Nick Robertson

2027 second-round pick

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one and one that does make sense for both sides. Toronto gets an impact goal scorer while Buffalo gets a young NHL forward and a second-round pick.

Zucker signed a one-year $5 million deal with the Sabres this offseason, but with Buffalo outside of a playoff spot, his name has come up in trade talks. Zucker would be a middle-six forward for the Maple Leafs who could also play on the power play. Zucker has skated in 52 games recording 18 goals and 23 assists for 41 points this season. His career-high is 33 goals.

In return, the Maple Leafs would trade a second-round pick as well as Robertson who is a young forward who needs a change of scenery. Robertson requested a trade this offseason, but he ended up re-signing on a one-year deal. However, the 23-year-old has struggled to make an impact as he’s skated in 47 games recording 8 goals and 4 assists for 12 points. He would replace Zucker in the lineup and could get a bigger role with the Sabres.

Maple Leafs GM Wants to Upgrade Roster

Toronto’s general manager Brad Treliving is hopeful to add to its roster ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

Treliving says the goal is to add to the team, but he needs to find the right players.

“You want good players, right? If there’s one out there that fits, reliable on both sides of the puck, certainly somebody that can add offense, all those types of things,” Treliving said. “What you want and sometimes what’s available are two different things… Certainly, we’ll continue to look to see what the marketplace, what’s available there and then ultimately what the cost is and see if there’s a fit.”

However, Treliving says it will be a tough balance to decide if the Maple Leafs will trade top prospects or young players.

“You look at good teams and you need to have good young players on entry-level deals and on lower money, those help you become successful as well. Certainly, it’s a balance,” Treliving said.

The Maple Leafs are 33-20-2 and in second place in the Atlantic Division.

Zucker Open to Re-Signing With Sabres

With Buffalo well out of the playoff picture, Zucker’s name has come up in trade talks ahead of the deadline.

Zucker is a pending UFA and will fetch a good return for Buffalo. However, the star forward spoke to The Athletic and said he would be open to re-signing with the Sabres.

“I would love it,” Zucker said. “Right now that’s not something that is in my control. For me personally, it’s something I would be very interested in. If that time comes we can have that conversation.”

However, Zucker has been traded twice, including at last year’s deadline, so he is aware that is a possibility.

“This time of year is always a bit tricky,” Zucker said. “You’re worried about your game and trying to continue to play and continue to help the team any way you can but you know it’s in the back of your mind that it’s a possibility. It’s a business. That’s the way it works. Other teams are trying to get better. Teams might be trying to get better for next year whether it’s picks or other returns from those trades, things of that sort.”

Zucker has skated in 52 career playoff games.