Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Re-Acquiring Kadri in Massive 4-Player Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to shake up their roster this offseason, and one trade idea has them re-acquiring a fan-favorite.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Nazem Kadri from the Calgary Flames.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Nazem Kadri ($3 million retained)

Flames acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would re-acquire Kadri for two NHL players, their top defensive prospect, and a second-round pick.

The Maple Leafs would bring back Kadri, who can be the team’s second-line center, and could even play third-line if Toronto re-signs John Tavares. Kadri has four years left on his seven-year, $49 million deal. He would add some much-needed grit to the Maple Leafs roster. Kadri recorded 35 goals and 32 assists for 67 points in 82 games. He played for Toronto from 2010 until 2019.

In return, Toronto would deal their top defensive prospect in Danford. Danford was selected 31st overall in 2024 and spent the last season in the OHL.

The Maple Leafs would also deal Jarnkrok, who’s a middle-six forward. He has one year left on his four-year, $8.4 million deal. Jarnkrok played for Calgary in 2022 after being traded at the deadline. This past season with Toronto, he recorded 1 goal and 6 assists in 19 games.

Toronto would also trade Robertson, who is a pending RFA, and has struggled to find a footing with Toronto. He recorded 15 goals and 7 assists for 22 points in 69 games.

Analyst Urges Maple Leafs to Re-Acquire Kadri

Kadri was a fan favorite in Toronto, but the Maple Leafs dealt him in large part due to him constantly getting suspended in the playoffs.

However, Kadri showed he knows what it takes to win, as he helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022. Now, NHL analyst Matt Larkin on DailyFaceoff urges the Maple Leafs to re-acquire Kadri.

“He’s a Stanley Cup winner. He blends nastiness with high-end offensive skill. He’s familiar with the market. He never wanted to leave,” Larkin wrote. “Treliving signed Kadri to the Calgary Flames in the first place three years ago, and the Leafs reportedly inquired about him this season. He’s 34 and owed $7 million annually for the next four seasons – basically what Tavares would likely command or what Marchand might want on a shorter term. The Flames would likely ask for some combination of prospects and NHL-ready players in return, however.”

Kadri was drafted seventh overall in the 2009 NHL Draft by Toronto.

Maple Leafs Coach Says Team Wants to Win

Toronto was eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Florida Panthers.

The Maple Leafs were blown out in Game 7, and after that, questions arose about the pressure of playing in Toronto. However, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube isn’t buying any of that.

“They’re a first-class organization. The organization, the way it’s run is exceptional,” Berube said on Nasty Knuckles Podcast. “The players we have there, the dedication and the professionalism that they show day in and day out are really good. I guess people would probably think, ‘Oh, it’s a country club there.’ It’s not. They have all the resources and the players do have everything they need. But they work, they’re focused, they want to do well, and they wanna win.”

Toronto hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since 1967.