Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring $92 Million Star in Offseason Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be a team to watch in the offseason due to their pending free agents, but they also could be aggressive on the trade front.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Erik Karlsson from the Pittsburgh Penguins in an offseason blockbuster.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Erik Karlsson (50% retained, $5 million)

2025 third-round pick

Penguins acquire:

The proposed deal would be an offseason blockbuster as Toronto would acquire a star defenseman in Erik Karlsson and a pick for two prospects and an NHL forward, as well as a first-round pick.

The Maple Leafs would acquire Karlsson, who’s in the sixth year of his eight-year, $92 million deal. He would only have two years left, and Toronto would only pay him $5 million per season, which makes him affordable. Karlsson is a great offensive defenseman who can run Toronto’s power play and add some much-needed offense from the blue line. He’s recorded 10 goals and 42 assists for 52 points in 77 games.

In return, Pittsburgh would acquire Topi Niemela, who’s a defensive prospect and could push for NHL minutes next season. Niemela is just 23 and in the AHL this season has 1 goal and 20 assists for 21 points. Akhtyamov, meanwhile, is a goalie prospect and is currently playing in the AHL.

The Maple Leafs would also deal a first-round pick and Kampf, who is a fourth-line center in the NHL. Kampf has two years left on his four-year, $9.6 million deal. Kampf has recorded 5 goals and 8 assists for 13 points in 59 games.

Maple Leafs Used 5 Forwards on Power Play

Toronto has relied on Morgan Rielly as its offensive defenseman, but he has struggled at times this season.

Rielly’s production has taken a dip to the point that the Maple Leafs removed him from the power play and used five forwards. Although the power play has looked better with five forwards, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube is torn on five forwards.

“Like, five forwards is tricky,” Berube said. “And, you know, teams are going to look at that and they’re going to attack all the time on it. That’s going to be their mindset to penalty kill. And it’s not that I don’t like five forwards. They move the puck well in the zone and do some really good things. I don’t like when it goes the other way.”

Toronto’s power play ranks 26%, which is fifth-best in the NHL.

Karlsson Was Mentioned in Trade Rumors

Karlsson’s name was brought up in trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline on March 7.

Pittsburgh made a blockbuster deal to acquire Karlsson in 2023. However, it hasn’t worked out, and his name was brought up in trade rumors, but he didn’t pay much attention to it.

“Until I do get asked, whenever that is and if that is, I’ll take a stance,” Karlsson said before the deadline. “Until then, I’m not going to worry about it because I have nothing to worry about.”

Karlsson is a three-time Norris Trophy winner and seven-time NHL All-Star.