Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring $27.5 Million Winger to Bolster Scoring

The Toronto Maple Leafs could look much different next season with some key pending free agents, so adding some offense will be key.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Andre Burakovsky from the Seattle Kraken.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Andre Burakovsky

2026 fourth-round pick (Anaheim’s)

Kraken acquire:

Alex Steeves

2025 second-round pick (Dallas)

2026 third-round pick

2027 fifth-round pick

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one and one that does make sense for both teams. Toronto would get a top-six forward, while Seattle would get three draft picks and a young NHL forward to help their rebuild.

Toronto would acquire Burakovsky, who would have two years of control left on his five-year $27.5 million deal. Burakovsky would add some much-needed offense to the Maple Leafs roster and add some insurance should either Mitch Marner or John Tavares leave in free agency. This season with the Kraken, he’s recorded 10 goals and 25 assists for 35 points in 75 games.

In return, Toronto would give up three draft picks as well as Steeves, who hasn’t been given much of an opportunity to make the NHL with the Maple Leafs. He’s a pending free agent, but the Kraken would likely be able to convince him to sign, given he would have a legitimate shot at making the roster. Steeves is 25 and has recorded 1 goal and 1 assist in 7 NHL games this season.

Maple Leafs Could Replace 2 Key Forwards

Toronto could have to replace two top-six forwards this off-season, which is why a trade makes sense.

Mitch Marner and John Tavares are pending free agents, and if both walk, the Maple Leafs will need to look to replace them. However, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has been adamant he wants to re-sign both, especially Marner.

“We’re aligned with Mitch, we’re worried about this season. We’re worried about the games we have coming up. We want Mitch here for a long time,” Treliving said after the trade deadline. “It’s not a distraction, but like I said we think the world of him. But, it’s just not a question we’re going to get into every day.”

However, Toronto did ask Marner to waive his no-trade clause at the deadline in a deal for Mikko Rantanen, showing that perhaps the Maple Leafs are ready to move on from him.

Kraken GM Plans to be Aggressive in Offseason

Seattle will miss the playoffs again, and general manager Ron Francis plans for that to be for the last time for a long time.

The Kraken had a disappointing year. But, the team did sell to the deadline to acquire assets, which Francis plans to use for a busy summer.

“The big thing is, we’re not satisfied with where we are, and we need to make this better,” Francis said. “We need to move forward. We’ll be evaluating not only what’s gone on up to this point but watching closely down the stretch… I do think we’re much closer than people think. And I do think with the right few tweaks, we can get back to where we want to be, and that’s fighting for a playoff spot and getting in the playoffs.”

Seattle is 34-38-6 and has been eliminated from playoff contention.