Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring Forward, Star Defenseman in Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be active ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline to bolster its roster for a Stanley Cup run.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire two impact players from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Flyers acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would acquire Laughton and Ristolainen from the Flyers for two draft picks and three NHL players.

Laughton would be a third-line center for the Maple Leafs which is a major need. He’s in the fourth year of his five-year $15 million deal. Laughton has skated in 40 games recording 9 goals and 13 assists for 22 points.

Ristolainen, meanwhile, would bolster the Maple Leafs blue line. The defenseman is in the third year of his five-year $25.5 million deal. Ristolainen can add some offense as this season, he’s skated in 40 games recording 1 goal and 10 assists for 11 points.

The big part of the return from the Maple Leafs would be the first and third-round picks. Philadelphia would also acquire Timmins who could replace Ristolainen on the blueline. Timmins is in the final year of his two-year $2.2 million deal.

Robertson and Holmberg, meanwhile, are two young forwards who can be part of a Flyers retool to get younger. Both are pending RFAs at year’s end as Robertson has shown flashes of being a good offensive player while Holmberg would be a good fit to replace Laughton.

Maple Leafs Interested in Laughton

Toronto will be after a third-line center before the trade deadline.

One name that has come up that Toronto has shown interest in is Laughton. NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period writes that the Maple Leafs are interested in Laughton.

“Scott Laughton scored against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, a team that tried to acquire him from the Flyers in the past,” Pagnotta wrote. “He has one more year on his contract after this season and comes with a $3 million cap hit. Philadelphia is willing to listen, and I’m sure Toronto won’t be the only team that pokes Flyers GM Danny Briere between now and the deadline.”

Laughton and Ristolainen are both expected to be traded ahead of the deadline.

Toronto Looking to Acquire a Center

The Maple Leafs have put a focus on acquiring a third-line center with term.

NHL insider Chris Johnston of The Athletic expects the Maple Leafs will acquire a center before the trade deadline.

“There are very few guarantees in life, but I’m willing to offer you one: The Leafs will acquire a middle-six center before the trade deadline passes at 3 p.m. ET on March 7,” Johnston wrote. “It’s a need management identified months ago. As for who it will be? The market of available players hasn’t taken enough shape yet to allow us to identify the top candidate. But the Leafs have the picks and prospects needed to make that kind of addition, and they have the desire, too.”

The Maple Leafs are 26-13-2 and atop the Atlantic Division.