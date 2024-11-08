Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Veteran Center From Rival

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a need at third-center and one trade proposal has them securing that.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Morgan Geekie from the Boston Bruins.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Bruins acquire:

Nick Robertson

2025 fifth-round pick

The proposed deal would be interesting but it does make sense for both sides. Toronto would get their third-line center, while Boston gets a young forward who can score which is an issue for the Bruins.

Geekie is in the final year of his two-year $4 million deal and could be the Maple Leafs third-line center. Geekie was selected 67th overall in the 2017 NHL draft by the Carolina Hurricanes. He was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft and then in July of 2023 signed a two-year deal with Boston. In his NHL career, Geekie has skated in 267 games recording 39 goals and 65 assists for 104 points.

In return, the Maple Leafs would deal Robertson who requested a trade in the offseason. Robertson had been frustrated with his role but ended up signing a one-year deal. However, he still has been a healthy scratch at times so moving him for an impact player makes sense for Toronto.

Analyst Calls for Maple Leafs to Trade Robertson

Robertson was drafted as a goal scorer and someone who can add offense to the lineup.

However, Robertson hasn’t been given a chance to be an everyday player and NHL analyst Adam Proteau of The Hockey News believes the Maple Leafs should trade him.

“It feels time to end the experiment with Robertson in Toronto,” Proteau wrote. “Once injured veterans Calle Jarnkrok and Connor Dewar return from injury, there will be a logjam at forward for the Leafs, and Buds GM Brad Treliving has to find a new home for Robertson.

“The Leafs should trade Robertson for whatever they can get for him – a couple of mid-tier draft picks and/or a decent prospect ought to do the trick,” Proteau added. “But keeping him withering on the vine in Leafs Land isn’t defensible. There’s no good fit for him with Toronto, and it’s readily apparent he needs to be dealt.”

Robertson was selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL draft. In his NHL career, Robertson has skated in 99 games recording 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points.

Bruins Off to Slow Start

Boston is off to a slow start as the Bruins are 7-7-1 through 15 games and in fourth place in the Atlantic Divison.

A big reason for the struggles has been its offense as coach Jim Montgomery has voiced his frustration in the team’s offense.

“Right now, we’re not happy. Nobody’s happy with what’s going on. But we will get out of it. We will be better. Hopefully it creates a better result come playoff time,” Montgomery said.

Star forward David Pastrnak did credit the coach for changing lines and trying to find some offensive spark.

“Monty’s just trying to get us going. The mixing lines, it happens. Personally, I have no problem with it,” Pastrnak said. “I can read off anybody. Right now, it’s not about the combinations. We are not good enough as a team, and that’s where it starts.”

The Bruins will return to the ice on November 9 against the Ottawa Senators.