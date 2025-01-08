Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring Stanley Cup-Winning Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs will focus on adding a third-line center as well as help on the blue line. One trade pitch sees Toronto adding a Stanley Cup-winning defenseman in an intriguing deal.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Brian Dumoulin from the Anaheim Ducks.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Ducks acquire:

2025 second-round pick (Florida’s)

2027 second-round pick

2028 fourth-round pick

The proposed deal would be intriguing and does make sense for both teams. Toronto bolsters its blue line with someone who knows what it takes to win, while Anaheim gets three draft picks, including two second-round picks to help with the rebuild.

Dumoulin is in the final year of his two-year $6.3 million deal with the Ducks. The veteran defenseman can be a second or third-pairing for Toronto and add some more depth to the blue line. Dumoulin won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

The veteran defenseman plays well defensively, which is needed for the playoffs. This season with Anaheim, Dumoulin has skated in 40 games recording 0 goals and 8 assists for 8 points.

Ducks Likely to Trade Dumoulin

Anaheim is looking to trade Dumoulin for assets ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Reported that the Ducks are taking calls on the pending UFA defenseman.

“With several players up for grabs this season, ahead of the March 7 trade deadline, the Ducks could be fairly busy over the next two months,” the article read… “Ducks GM Pat Verbeek continues to man the phone lines. Forwards Brock McGinn and Robby Fabbri are all on expiring contracts and are among those available in Anaheim, while defenceman Brian Dumoulin is also in the last year of his contract and is also available.

“Dumoulin, 33, owns a 10-team no-trade list as part of his contract, which comes with a $3.15 million salary cap hit,” the article continued. “Multiple teams are in the market for a shutdown defenceman and could have interest in Dumoulin, including the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets.”

Dumoulin will likely be highly sought after by several playoff-bound teams.

Analyst Urges Maple Leafs to Acquire a Defenseman

Although the rumors around Toronto are that the Maple Leafs are looking to acquire a third-line center, a defenseman is also needed.

The Athletic’s NHL analyst Jonas Siegel believes the Maple Leafs need to make a move for a defenseman before the trade deadline.

“Overall, the Leafs have had a strong first half,” Siegel wrote. “But clearly, the puzzle pieces on defense don’t quite fit. All of which leads to the obvious question: Do the Leafs need to go shopping another defenceman? And given how well McCabe and Tanev have played together, another defenseman to play with Rielly in particular?…

“What makes the most sense? Finding a way to make McCabe-Tanev happen. They’ve been just about the best defensive duo in the NHL this season. Which means that barring an unlikely Hakanpää revival, the Leafs front office will have to go shopping before the March 7 trade deadline.”

The Maple Leafs have acquired at least one defenseman in back-to-back NHL trade deadlines.