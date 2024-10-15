Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Re-Acquiring $49 Million Forward in Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be active throughout the season to improve their roster and one trade pitch has the team re-acquiring a fan-favorite forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Nazem Kadri from the Calgary Flames in a blockbuster.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Flames acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would re-acquire Kadri for three NHL players and two second-round picks.

Kadri is in the third year of his seven-year $49 million deal he signed with the Flames in 2022. The veteran forward could play either center or wing for the Maple Leafs and add some more scoring to the offense. Last season, Kadri skated in 82 games recording 29 goals and 46 assists for 75 points. He played for the Maple Leafs from 2009 until 2019.

In exchange, the Maple Leafs would give up Robertson who requested a trade this offseason from Toronto. Robertson ended up signing a one-year $875,000 deal but he could help replace the offense that Kadri brings to Calgary.

Kampf is in the second year of his four-year $9.6 million deal. The forward is Toronto’s fourth-line center and plays a key defensive role. Last season with the Maple Leafs, he recorded 8 goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 78 games.

Liljegren, meanwhile, is a former first-round pick but has been a health scratch to begin the 2024-25 NHL season. The Swede signed a two-year $6 million extension but is in need of a change of scenery. Last season, Liljegren skated in 55 games recording 3 goals and 20 assists for 23 points.

Kadri Shuts Down Trade Rumors

Although Kadri is only in the third year of his seven-year deal with Calgary, his name has come up in trade rumors.

However, ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season, while Kadri was speaking to reporters he made it clear he wanted to remain in Calgary.

“I feel like it’s super early to be asking these kinds of questions, so I’m gonna ask you guys to pump the brakes a little bit,” Kadri said. “Let us go play, and we’re going to try to rally around each other and surprise some people. I love the city. I love the organization.”

If Kadri does want to be traded he would be one of the top players available. The veteran forward can add scoring and physical play to any lineup. He also has Stanley Cup experience as he won the Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

Maple Leafs Give Liljegren Permission to Seek Trade

After Liljegren was a healthy scratch to begin the season, his name came up in trade rumors.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs have allowed the former first-round pick to talk to other teams about a potential deal.

“Toronto is preaching patience with this. They are simply saying there is no reason he can’t still play for us,” Friedman said on Hockey Night in Canada. “However, he’s a 25-year-old player, he wants to play. I think he’d like to be in a position where he can play.

“Now, I had heard this week that he had some permission to talk to other teams but the Maple Leafs have denied that, they’ve said that’s not true,” Friedman added. “But there’s no question they’re trying to get him to be patient and he’s simply trying to say, ‘Look, I’d like to play’ as any player would.”

Liljegren was selected 17th overall in the 2017 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs. He’s skated in 196 games recording 14 goals and 51 assists for 65 points in his NHL career.