Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Star $25 Million Defenseman in Intriguing Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs dropped its season opener and a trade pitch has them bolster its blue line.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Rasmus Ristolainen from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Rasmus Ristolainen

2026 fourth-round pick

Flyers acquire:

The proposed deal would see Toronto deal former first-round pick Timothy Liljegren to the Philadelphia Flyers for Ristolainen and a draft pick.

The Maple Leafs would bolster its blue line with Ristolainen who’s entering the third year of his five-year $25.5 million deal. Ristolainen is a former first-round pick who could be Toronto’s third-line right-shot defenseman, which is the spot Liljegren was supposed to be. Last season, Ristolainen recorded 1 goal and 3 assists for 4 points in just 31 games as he dealt with injuries.

In return, Toronto would deal Liljegren who has lost his roster spot with the Maple Leafs. The Swede signed a two-year $6 million extension with Toronto this offseason. Liljegren has skated in 196 career games recording 14 goals and 51 assists for 65 points. With the Flyers, Liljegren could replace Ristolainen and add some more youth to the blue line.

Maple Leafs Looking to Trade Timothy Liljegren

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed the Maple Leafs are looking to trade Liljegren after he was a healthy scratch in Game 1.

“Sounds like Toronto is working to find a landing spot for Timothy Liljegren. He’s down the depth chart, not a situation anyone is happy with,” Friedman wrote in his 32 Thoughts article.

Liljegren was passed over by Conor Timmins and Philipe Myers on the depth chart as he is Toronto’s eighth defenseman currently. During training camp, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube even called out the Swede.

“Lily’s gotta do things quicker. He’s got to be a little bit heavier in his battles, moving pucks quicker and simplify his game,” Berube said. “He’s obviously battling. He wants to be a guy in the lineup every night, and that’s great. But sometimes you put too much on your plate. Simplify the game a little bit more. And do your job as a defenceman killing plays and being heavy.”

Liljegren, meanwhile, agreed that his play during training camp wasn’t good enough.

“I’m working. Trying to earn my spot,” Liljegren said. Not my best hockey, but it’s been okay.”

Liljegren was selected 17th overall in the 2017 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs.

Flyers Hoping to Compete for Playoffs

Philadelphia hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2019-20 season.

The Flyers enter the 2024-25 NHL season with expectations of taking the next step. But, general manager Daniel Briere says the likes of Rasmus Ristolainen, Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee, Owen Tippett, and Noah Cates all need to be a key reason why.

“There’s no guarantees, but we need consistency from some of these players. They played in big games [with playoff implications] last year, so that was important,” Briere said. “When a team is out of it, you sometimes see them go on a run late in the season because there’s no pressure. It’s important that these guys step up consistently.”

The Flyers open its 2024-25 NHL season on the road on October 11 against the Vancouver Canucks.