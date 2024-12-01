Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Re-Acquiring Veteran Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be in the market for depth offense before the deadline and one trade pitch has them re-acquiring a veteran forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring James van Riemsdyk from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Blue Jackets acquire:

Calle Jarnkrok

2025 fifth-round pick

The proposed deal would see Toronto re-acquiring van Riemsdyk for an NHL forward and a draft pick.

van Riemsdyk signed a one-year $900k deal with the Blue Jackets in the offseason, so Toronto would take on half of his salary. The forward could be a middle-six forward and could chip in on the power play and add some scoring. This season, van Riemsdyk has skated in 16 games recording 3 goals and 2 assists for 5 points.

In return, Toronto would deal Jarnrkok who has yet to play a game this season due to an injury. Jarnkrok is in the third year of a four-year $8.4 million deal. He could replace ‘JVR’ on the Blue Jackets second or third-line once he’s healthy and can also help them next season.

Maple Leafs Getting Healthy

Toronto is starting to get healthier as Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies returned to the lineup on November 30.

“I felt fine, I think as the game went on, I felt a little bit better,” Matthews said. “I still felt a little bit rusty, but I thought our line played pretty solid all around and simple for the most part. Obviously, it feels good to chip in on some goals there, especially early on. I just want to continue to go forward and get better each game.”

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube was impressed with how Matthews and Knies looked after time away due to injuries.

“I thought he was strong on pucks and moved well out there,” Berube said. “He did a lot of good things, same with [Matthew] Knies.”

Toronto is 14-7-2 to begin the season and is in second place in the Atlantic Division.

Blue Jackets Make Blockbuster Deal

Columbus made a blockbuster trade, dealing David Jiricek to the Minnesota Wild.

The Blue Jackets selected Jiricek sixth overall in 2022 but he has struggled to make the lineup. Columbus dealt Jiricek and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Minnesota for Daemon Hunt, a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, third-and-fourth-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

“To me, this was a no-brainer to give up a first-round pick,” Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin said. “I mean, he is a first-round pick, and a very high one. I just don’t see us drafting in that position — hopefully we’re not for some time to come. So to me, it was worth it.”

Columbus GM Don Waddell, meanwhile, says he’s excited to add Hunt and the draft picks.

“Daemon is a very good, young defenseman and we are excited to welcome him to the Blue Jackets family,” Waddell said. “In addition to adding a very good prospect, the draft picks we’ve acquired provide us with valuable assets that we can use to improve our club moving forward. I’d also like to thank David for his contributions during his time with our organization and wish him well.”

The Blue Jackets are 10-9-3 to begin the season.