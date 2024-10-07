Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Dealing Former 1st-Rounder to Re-Acquire Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly looking to trade former first-round pick defenseman Timothy Liljegren who didn’t perform well in training camp.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs deal Liljegren to the Nashville Predators.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Luke Schenn

2025 second-round pick (Tampa Bay’s)

2026 fifth-round pick

Predators acquire:

Timothy Liljegren

Calle Jarnkrok

The proposed deal does make some sense as Toronto gets a more veteran defenseman and draft picks while Nashville takes a flier on Liljegren and gets a middle-six forward.

The Maple Leafs would re-acquire Schenn who they selected fifth overall in the 2008 NHL draft. He spent the first four years with Toronto and returned to the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline in 2023. Schenn is entering the second year of his three-year $8.25 million deal. He would project to be Toronto’s third-pairing right-shot defenseman.

In return, the Maple Leafs would deal Liljegren who was selected 17th overall in 2017. The defenseman signed a two-year $6 million deal with Toronto this offseason but he is unlikely to make the roster so makes him expendable.

Jarnkrok, meanwhile, could be a middle-six forward for Nashville but is also expendable on the Maple Leafs roster. The forward is entering the third year of his four-year $8.4 million deal. Last season, he skated in 52 games recording 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points.

Maple Leafs Coach Criticizes Liljegren

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube was critical of Liljegren’s play in training camp.

Liljegren has struggled to be a full-time defenseman in the NHL, but he still got the two-year extension. In training camp, Liljegren had his struggles and Berube thought the Swede had to be better.

“Lily’s gotta do things quicker. He’s got to be a little bit heavier in his battles, moving pucks quicker and simplify his game,” Berube said. “He’s obviously battling. He wants to be a guy in the lineup every night, and that’s great. But sometimes you put too much on your plate. Simplify the game a little bit more. And do your job as a defenceman killing plays and being heavy.”

Liljegren, meanwhile, seemed to agree as he knew he didn’t play well in training camp.

“I’m working. Trying to earn my spot,” Liljegren said. Not my best hockey, but it’s been okay.”

Liljegren has skated in 196 games recording 14 goals and 51 assists for 65 points.

Timmins Makes Maple Leafs

One defenseman who has made the Maple Leafs roster is Conor Timmins.

Timmins was selected 32nd overall in the 2017 NHL draft and is entering the final year of his two-year $2.2 million deal. The defenseman impressed Berube enough to make the opening night roster.

“[Timmins] played well. I think he’s been highly competitive,” Berube said. “First and foremost, playing defense, you gotta defend and be competitive and do all the things there that we need. But I like the puck movement. He moves the puck well. Sees the ice well.”

Last season with the Maple Leafs, Timmins skated in 25 games recording 1 goal and 9 assists for 10 points. In his NHL career, he’s skated in 91 games recording 3 goals and 28 assists for 31 points.