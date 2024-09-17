Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring $20 Million Forward in Intriguing Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs will open up training camp with most of their roster set, but one trade pitch has them adding a skilled forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Kyle Palmieri from the New York Islanders.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Islanders acquire:

Calle Jarnkrok

2027 second-round pick

2026 third-round pick

The proposed deal would see Toronto add skilled forward Palmieri from the Islanders for Jarnkrok and two draft picks.

Palmieri could be a middle-six forward for the Maple Leafs who can play physically and add some scoring. The veteran forward is entering the final year of his four-year $20 million deal. Last season with the Islanders, Palmieri skated in 82 games recording 30 goals and 24 assists for 54 points.

Toronto would deal two draft picks and a veteran forward Jarnkrok who could be a bottom-six forward with the Islanders. Jarnkrok is entering the second year of a four-year $8.4 million deal and is a good defensive forward who can kill penalties. Last season with Toronto, Jarnkrok skated in 52 games recording 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points.

Islanders Have GM & Coach Returning

The Islanders were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes.

However, New York went 20-12-5 down the stretch after naming Patrick Roy their new head coach. With the success the team had late, Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello confirmed he and coach Roy would return.

“The two gentlemen that are up here, we’ll be back next year. You’ll have nothing else to write about now,” Lamoriello said.

Lamoriello is entering his 37th season as a general manager in the NHL and has been the GM of the Islanders since 2018.

In the offseason, the Islanders were rather quiet but Lamoriello has said the ownership group is confident in the core group.

“My conversations (with ownership) are very simplistic,” Lamoriello said. “They’re as committed as ever. Ownership believes in the group that we have here and gives us every opportunity to succeed through the support that’s given. Also, whatever we need, we’re able to get.”

New York opens its 2024-25 NHL season at home on October 10 against Utah.

Maple Leafs Sign Veteran Forward to PTO

Toronto went out and signed veteran forward Max Pacioretty to a pro tryout.

Pacioretty has played 902 NHL games and is expected to add some depth to the middle of the lineup for Toronto, according to Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving.

“Our expectation is he’s going to come in, he gives us more depth. All that stuff’s going to sort itself out at camp, right? I know we all get excited when we see guys out here,’ Treliving said. “But to me, what we’re trying to do is make our roster as deep as possible.

“I think there’s going to be lots of people pushing for jobs. Where everybody fits and who they fit with, Craig (Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube) and the coaching staff will figure it out. I’m just trying to give them as many options as we possibly can. But we’re excited to see Max, get him up to speed,” Treliving added.

Toronto will open its 2024-25 NHL season on the road on October 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.