Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Dealing Fan-Favorite for Veteran Center

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a need at center and a trade pitch has them addressing the need.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Nick Bjugstad from Utah.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Nick Bjugstad ($1.1 million retained)

Utah acquires:

Ryan Reaves

2025 second-round pick (Florida)

2026 third-round pick

The proposed deal would see Toronto deal Reaves and two draft picks for Bjugstad who would become the team’s third-line center.

Bjugstad is in the final year of his two-year $4.2 million deal. The veteran center would be the Maple Leafs’ third-line center and add some size to the lineup. Bjugstad can help play on a shutdown line but can chip in with some offense. This season, he has 2 assists in 7 games while in his career, he’s skated in 701 games recording 149 goals and 164 assists for 313 points.

In return, the Maple Leafs would deal two draft picks, but also get off of Reaves’ deal, which is why Toronto adds two draft picks. Reaves is in the second year of his three-year $4.05 million deal. The enforcer can play on Utah’s fourth line and add some size and physicality to the lineup.

Maple Leafs Analyst Explains Why Reaves Should Lose His Job

Reaves was signed to bring a veteran presence to the locker room as well as his ability to fight.

The forward has become a fan favorite due to his physical play and being one of the league’s best fighters. However, to begin the 2024-25 NHL season, Reaves hasn’t produced much offense or fought, which is why Maple Leafs analyst Jay Rosehill thinks the enforcer should lose his job.

“There have been opportunities in my mind where Ryan Reaves should have got a scrap going. The Rempe, the Xhekaj,” Rosehill said on Leafs Morning Take. “Opening night, in Montreal, statement game, Craig Berube, your team is down, your spinning your wheels, you can’t seem to get a goal. Go right to Xhekaj and try to spark the boys.”

However, Reaves may remain in the Maple Leafs lineup as on November 9, veteran forward Max Pacioretty suffered a lower-body injury.

“Lower body,” Berube said after the game. “We’ll have to see in a day or so what’s going on there with him. That’s really all I have for that.”

This season, Reaves has skated in 13 games recording 0 goals and 1 assist. In his career, he’s skated in 890 games recording 63 goals and 73 assists for 136 points.

Maple Leafs Without 2 Key Centers

A big reason why Toronto has a need at center is due to the injuries to Auston Matthews and Calle Jarnkrok.

Jarnkrok has yet to play in a game this season, and Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube says he’s still a ways away.

“It’s a tough one,” Berube said on November 9. “Right now, I can’t give you a timeline on him. But, he’s probably a ways away still.”

According to The Toronto Star’s Kevin McGran, Jarnkrok is dealing with a sports hernia, which is why he has yet to play a game this season.

Along with Jarnkrok, Maple Leafs captain Matthews is out with an injury. Matthews was placed on the IR but his injury isn’t considered serious and could return as early as November 12.