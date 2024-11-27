Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Star $40.9 Million Star Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs are a legit Stanley Cup contender and should be active in trade talks before the trade deadline. Toronto will likely look to upgrade its forward group and one trade pitch has them acquiring a star forward to add some more offense to the lineup.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Nick Schmaltz from Utah.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Nick Schmaltz ($2.9 million retained)

Utah acquires:

Fraser Minten

David Kampf

2025 second-round pick (Florida’s)

2027 fourth-round pick

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and one that makes sense for both teams. Toronto would bolster its offense, while Utah gets a prospect, an NHL player, and two draft picks to help their rebuild.

Schmaltz is in the sixth year of his seven-year $40.95 million deal. Schmaltz could be Toronto’s second-line or third-line center and add some more offense to the lineup. This season, Schmaltz has skated in 22 games recording 0 goals and 17 assists. But, last season he had 22 goals, so he has shown the ability to be a good goal scorer.

The big part of the return would be the two draft picks and Minten. Minten was selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL draft. He projects to be a third-line center in the future.

Kampf, meanwhile, is a fourth-line center in the NHL who’s known for his defensive ability. The forward has skated in 18 games recording 0 goals and 3 assists.

Maple Leafs Star Forward Still Out With Injury

A reason why Toronto may look to acquire a forward is due to the amount of injuries they have in their forward group.

The Maple Leafs are without key forwards Auston Matthews, Max Pacioretty, Max Domi, and Calle Jarnkrok. The biggest injury is to Matthews who won’t return to the ice on November 27, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube revealed.

“He had a real good practice, but he has been off a while,” Berube said. “Getting into a full practice was very important. But both him and I, as well as the organization, feel he needs a little bit more to be ready to go. It’s not a healing thing… it’s stamina, getting up to speed and making sure he is ready. We want to make sure he is comfortable and ready to go.’’

Matthews has not skated since November 3 against the Minnesota Wild. This season, he’s skated in 13 games recording 5 goals and 6 assists for 11 points.

Matthews Impressed With Team’s Success

Despite Toronto dealing with a plethora of injuries, the Maple Leafs have continued to have success.

The Maple Leafs are 7-1-0 in the eight games without Matthews, and he says it has been good to see the team step up without him in the lineup.

“I don’t think it’s ever easy, but when you continue to bank wins and progress as a team, that’s the sign of a great team, and it definitely gives you a lot of encouragement to see that,” Matthews said. “It (stinks) watching. I want to be out there as soon as possible, but to see guys step and other players step in and make an impact, that’s a great sign for us.”

Toronto goes on the road to play the Florida Panthers on November 27.