Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Re-Acquiring Girtty Forward in Intriguing Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to shake up their roster after another playoff disappointment.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs re-acquire Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Stars acquire:

Nick Robertson

Calle Jarnkrok

2025 third-round pick (Colorado)

2026 fifth-round pick

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one as Toronto would re-acquire Marchment for two NHL forwards and two draft picks. It’s a deal that makes sense for both teams, who are both coming off playoff disappointments.

Toronto would re-acquire Marchment, who’s entering the final year of his four-year, $18 million deal. The 6-foot-5 forward signed with the Maple Leafs organization as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played in the organization from 2018 until 2020, but only played in 4 games in Toronto. Marchment would be a good middle-six forward who adds some grittiness to the roster and can add some offense. He recorded 22 goals and 25 assists for 47 points in 62 games.

In return, the Maple Leafs would give up two draft picks and two NHL forwards. Dallas would acquire Robertson, who’s 23 and is a pending RFA. Robertson would also get a chance to play with his brother, Jason, in Dallas. He recorded 15 goals and 7 assists for 22 points in 69 games.

The Maple Leafs would also trade Jarnkrok, who’s a potential buyout candidate this offseason. Jarnkrok has one year left on his four-year, $8.4 million deal. He dealt with injuries last season but could be a bottom-six forward for the Stars. He recorded 1 goal and 6 assists for 7 points in 19 games.

Maple Leafs Traded Marchment Too Early

Toronto would be re-acquiring Marchment in the trade pitch, who never got a chance in the NHL.

Marchment only appeared in 4 NHL games for the Maple Leafs, and the team traded him to the Florida Panthers for 5-foot-9 forward Dennis Malgin in 2020.

The Panthers gave Marchment a chance to be an everyday NHL player, and he immediately thrived. He recorded 20 goals and 37 assists for 57 points in 87 games in two years with Florida and parlayed that success into a four-year deal with the Stars.

As for Malgin, he appeared in 8 games, recording 0 points, before signing back in Switzerland. He did return to Toronto in 2022, but was traded midway through the season, as it was a massive fail of a trade for the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs GM Hints at Major Changes

Toronto will be a team to watch this offseason, especially after general manager Brad Treliving’s comments.

Treliving said the team needs to make some changes and needs a DNA change after another playoff exit.

“We have to find a way to push through at the most critical moments. And that’s the challenge in front of us. Moving forward, we have a good team. We’ve changed, we’ve changed a lot in the last 12 months,” Treliving said.

“There will be change moving forward, that’s just the nature of the business. We have to continue to change and evolve our mindset and create the team, both between the ears, personnel, to be our very best at the most critical moments. There’s some DNA that has to change on our team. If you keep getting to the same result, and that’s not to dismiss a lot of the good that (led) up to it, if you keep getting the same result, there’s some DNA that needs to change. That’s on me going forward, and our staff.”

The Maple Leafs will look to add more size and grittiness to their roster this offseason.